Paris 2024 Olympics Quiz - Set 3
1 / 5 |
What do China’s He Zi- Qin Kai pair and Laura-Jason Kenny of Great Britain have in common?
- Couples, who have won medals at the Olympics.
- Both are sibling pairs.
- Both pairs are from the same sport.
Both couples have won medals at the Olympics. While He Zi and Qin Kai won medals in diving, Laura and Jason Kenny have secured podium finishes in cycling.Next
2 / 5 |
What do Michael Jordan, Katie Ledecky, Simone Biles and Jesse Owens have in common?
- They were born in the same state
- Olympic champions who have received the US Presidential Medal of Freedom.
- They competed at the Olympics in the same decade.
Michael Jordan, Katie Ledecky, Simone Biles and Jesse Owens are Olympic champions in their respective sports, who have received the US Presidential Medal of Freedom.Next
3 / 5 |
How is the Olympic flame lit?
- Using the flame from the previous Games
- Using a ceremonial fire
- Using sunrays
The Olympic flame has been a symbol of peace and friendship among nations since antiquity. To ensure its purity, the flame is always lit by the sun’s rays caught in the center of a parabolic mirror.Next
4 / 5 |
What do Carolina Marin and Tai Tzu-Ying have in common?
- They both defeated PV Sindhu at the Olympics.
- They won medals at the Tokyo Olympics.
- They were the finalists at Rio Olympics.
Both Carolina Marin and Tai Tzu-Ying have defeated India’s PV Sindhu in the Rio Olympic finals and Tokyo Olympic semifinal, respectively.Next
5 / 5 |
What do the sports badminton, table tennis, handball, rhythmic gymnastics and trampoline have in common with respect to Olympics?
- China has Olympic golds in the mentioned sports.
- India has won a medal in the mentioned sports.
- USA has never won Olympic medals in the mentioned sports.
These are the five Summer Olympics sports in which the U.S. has never taken home a medal of any kind.Next
