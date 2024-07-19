MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024 Olympics Quiz - Set 3

Warm up for the biggest sporting event on earth with our Paris 2024 Olympics special quiz. Do not forget to share your score on social media!

Published : Jul 19, 2024 21:29 IST

Team Sportstar
Paris 2024 Olympics Quiz - Set 3
FILE - The Olympic rings on Trocadero plaza that overlooks the Eiffel Tower.
START THE QUIZ
1 / 5 | What do China’s He Zi- Qin Kai pair and Laura-Jason Kenny of Great Britain have in common?

  • Couples, who have won medals at the Olympics.
  • Both are sibling pairs.
  • Both pairs are from the same sport.
Next

