Paris 2024 Olympics Quiz - Set 5

1 / 5 | X was a part of the Olympic programme for five Games, from 1904 to 1920. Great Britain dominated this men’s team event, winning two golds and two silvers. Which is this sport, which you would commonly associate with a Southern Indian harvest festival? Dragon boat racing

Kambala

Tug of war Tug of war was an Olympics sport for five editions. Teams consisted of 6 members, 5 members in 1904, and 8 members in the last three appearances of the sport. Next

2 / 5 | Which is the only city to host both the Summer and Winter Olympics Games? London

Beijing

Montreal Beijing hosted the 2008 Summer Games and the 2022 winter edition. Next

3 / 5 | The Olympic cauldron for the 1964 Tokyo Games was lit by 19-year-old sprinter Yoshinori Sakai. He was selected as the final torch bearer for a specific reason. What was that reason? Sakai was the son of the Japanese emperor.

Sakai was Japan’s best gold medal prospect in 1964.

Sakai was born on August 6, 1945. Sakai was born in Miyoshi, Hiroshima Prefecture, on August 6, 1945, the day that the city of Hiroshima was struck by an atomic bomb. He was picked to symbolise Japan’s rise from ruins. Next

4 / 5 | Which was the first Olympic Games to witness competitions happen in two countries? Melbourne, 1956

Munich, 1972

Antwerp, 1920 Due to the Australian equine quarantine laws being too strict, the equestrian events took place in Stockholm. Next

5 / 5 | Long before he became an acclaimed manager, X captained his country to an Olympic gold medal in football. Befittingly, X and his men beat Poland at the Camp Nou, in front of more than 95,000 fans. ID X. Luis Enrique

Pep Guardiola

Carlo Ancelotti Pep Guardiola was the captain of the Spanish side which won the 1992 Olympics gold in football. Next