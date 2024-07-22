MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024 Olympics Quiz - Set 5

Warm up for the biggest sporting event on earth with our Paris 2024 Olympics special quiz. Do not forget to share your score on social media!

Published : Jul 22, 2024 15:38 IST - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Paris 2024 Olympics Quiz - Set 5
This photograph shows the Olympic Rings displayed at the construction site of the Eiffel Tower Stadium for the upcoming Paris 2024.
START THE QUIZ
1 / 5 | X was a part of the Olympic programme for five Games, from 1904 to 1920. Great Britain dominated this men’s team event, winning two golds and two silvers. Which is this sport, which you would commonly associate with a Southern Indian harvest festival?

  • Dragon boat racing
  • Kambala
  • Tug of war
Next

