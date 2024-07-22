MagazineBuy Print

PR Sreejesh to retire from international hockey after Paris Olympics 2024

India’s PR Sreejesh is set to retire from international hockey after the Paris Olympics, starting later this month.

Published : Jul 22, 2024 14:30 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Chennai, Tamilnadu, 11/08/2023: India's goalkeeper P. R. Sreejesh was given a memento before his 300th International cap against Japan in a semifinal match of the Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament in Chennai on Friday. Photo: VEDHAN M / THE HINDU
Chennai, Tamilnadu, 11/08/2023: India's goalkeeper P. R. Sreejesh was given a memento before his 300th International cap against Japan in a semifinal match of the Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament in Chennai on Friday. Photo: VEDHAN M / THE HINDU | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M
infoIcon

Chennai, Tamilnadu, 11/08/2023: India's goalkeeper P. R. Sreejesh was given a memento before his 300th International cap against Japan in a semifinal match of the Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament in Chennai on Friday. Photo: VEDHAN M / THE HINDU | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M

India veteran goalkeeper PR Sreejesh is set to retire from international hockey after the Paris Olympics, starting later this month.

Sreejesh will take part in his fourth Olympic Games in Paris and will be hoping to sign off by adding to his bronze medal from the 2020 edition in Tokyo.

The 36-year-old, who made his debut for India in 2006, announced his retirement on social media.

“As I stand on the threshold of my final chapter in international hockey, my heart swells with gratitude and reflection. Thank you for believing in me. Here’s to the end of a chapter and the beginning of a new adventure.,” he posted on Instagram.

He added, “Leading the Indian team as captain in the Olympics was an honor beyond words. And being named the world’s best goalkeeper was a recognition that I will cherish forever. The crowning glory, our Olympic bronze medal in Tokyo 2020, was a dream realised.

Among his other honours, the India international of 328 caps has won the Asian Games gold twice, Asia Cup twice and the Asian Champions trophy on four separate occasions.

READ | Sreejesh: I wanted to play Paris 2024, otherwise could have ended my career three years ago

Sreejesh was conferred with the Khel Ratna award, the highest sporting honour in the country.

More to follow...

