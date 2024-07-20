Paris Olympics 2024: Full list of athletes in Indian hockey squad

Hockey India announced a 16-member Indian men’s hockey team that will compete for the top honours at the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics.

With five Olympic debutants in the squad, the team will continue to be led by ace drag-flicker and defender Harmanpreet Singh, with powerful midfielder Hardik Singh as the vice-captain.

Harmanpreet is set to play in his third Olympics, having debuted as the youngest member of the Indian squad at the 2016 Rio Olympics and subsequently contributing to the bronze medal win at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The squad also features veteran goalkeeper PR Sreejesh and midfielder Manpreet Singh, both of whom will be making their fourth Olympic appearance.

India is placed in Pool B alongside defending champion Belgium, Australia, Argentina, New Zealand and Ireland, needing a top-four finish to advance. India will begin its campaign on July 27 against New Zealand, followed by Argentina (July 29), Ireland (July 30), Belgium (August 1) and Australia (August 2).