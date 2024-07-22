Gambhir: It’s good for TRP, but my relationship with Virat Kohli is not for public

Punctuality and Indian cricket don’t often go hand-in-hand. But on Monday, as Gautam Gambhir appeared before the media for the first time since his appointment as the head coach of the men’s senior team, the press conference started right on time.

With the national selection committee chairman Ajit Agarkar joining in, Gambhir stressed on building a ‘happy dressing room’ and also insisted that his relationship with Virat Kohli is ‘not for public’.

Over the years, Gambhir and Kohli have gotten into multiple confrontations during the Indian Premier League, however, the two seem to have buried the hatchet. “It’s good for the TRP, but our relationship is not public. What kind of a relationship I share with Virat Kohli... I think it’s between two mature individuals. On the field, everyone has the right to fight for their own jersey and come back to a winning dressing room. But at the moment, we’re representing India, representing 140 crore Indians and I’m sure we’re going to be on the same page and try and make India proud,” Gambhir said, adding: “I share a very good relationship off the field and will continue to do that…”

Gambhir also revealed that he has exchanged messages with Kohli, and they both are looking forward to working together for the national team. “I have had a lot of chat with him... we’ve shared messages. It’s not important what we discussed or how many chats I have had with him. Just because we want headlines, it’s not important,” he said.

“Right now, the most important thing is we both are going to be working extremely hard to make India proud. And that’s our job.”

With both Kohli and Rohit Sharma moving on from T20Is, there were speculations about their future in the other formats, but Gambhir insisted that with a packed international calendar, both will be motivated. “I think they’ve shown what they can deliver on the big stage. Whether it is the T20 World Cup or the ODI World Cup. I think both of those guys have a lot more to offer. We’ve got the Champions Trophy, a tour of Australia, so they will be motivated,” Gambhir said.

“Hopefully, they can keep their fitness till the 2027 ODI World Cup. To say how much cricket is left in them is difficult. Any team that has players of their class would love to have them for as long as possible,” the newly-appointed head coach added.

While there have been debates over workload management, Gambhir iterated that for the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, managing the workload is important. “He is one rare bowler, who anyone would want. You want him to play important games. That’s why the workload management for not just him but fast bowlers is important,” he said.

Gambhir is also looking forward to working with his assistant coaches Abhishek Nayar and Ryan ten Doeschate - with whom he has worked in the past at Kolkata Knight Riders.

“I am really happy with BCCI. They’ve agreed with most things I’ve asked for. The crux of the support staff will remain as they are. The rest of the staff will be finalised after the Sri Lanka tour. Abhishek and Ryan will be the assistant coaches, while T. Dilip will continue as the fielding coach,” Gambhir said.

While there is a buzz that Morne Morkel will take over as the bowling coach, the deal is yet to be finalised and until then, Sairaj Bahutule will travel to Sri Lanka as an interim bowling coach.