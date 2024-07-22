Gambhir confirms Nayar and Ten Doeschate appointments as India assistant coaches

Newly appointed head coach of Indian men’s cricket team Gautam Gambhir confirmed the appointment of Abhishek Nayar and Ryan Ten Doeschate as assistant coaches on Monday.

In a press conference in Mumbai ahead of India’s tour of Sri Lanka, Gambhir and chief selector Ajit Agarkar discussed the future of Indian cricket following the retirements of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravindra Jadeja from T20Is.

“This is the crux of the coaching staff. But we have a lot of time. We will have time after the Sri Lanka series. I have had some really good feedback from the players. I hope Abhishek and Ryan have a successful stint as coaches.” Gauitam Gambhir says, confirming the appointments of Nayar and Ten Doeschate.

Gambhir has worked with Nayar and Ten Doeschate in Kolkata Knight Riders’ setup in the recently concluded Indian Premier League which it won.