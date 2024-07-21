BCCI to provide monetary support to Indian athletes participating in Paris 2024 Olympics

BCCI secretary Jay Shah on Sunday announced monetary support to the athletes participating in the Paris 2024 Olympics beginning on July 24, 2024.

Shah announced that the cricket body will be donating a sum of Rs. 8.5 Crores to the Indian Olympic Association for the campaign.

“I am proud to announce that the BCCI will be supporting our incredible athletes representing India at the 2024 Paris Olympics. We are providing INR 8.5 Crores to the IOA for the campaign,” Shah said on X.

I am proud to announce that the @BCCI will be supporting our incredible athletes representing #India at the 2024 Paris Olympics. We are providing INR 8.5 Crores to the IOA for the campaign.



To our entire contingent, we wish you the very best. Make India proud! Jai Hind! 🇮🇳… — Jay Shah (@JayShah) July 21, 2024

A total of 117 Indian athletes, comprising 70 males and 47 females, are set to compete at the Paris Olympics this year. While the opening ceremony will be held on July 26, certain events such as Rugby 7s, football (group stage), and ranking rounds in archery will start earlier.

India will kick off its Olympic campaign with the individual archery ranking rounds on July 25. The nation aims to conclude its participation on August 11, the final day, with Reetika Hooda fighting for a medal in the women’s 76kg wrestling event.