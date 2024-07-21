MagazineBuy Print

ENG vs WI, 2nd Test: Bashir fifer helps England beat West Indies by 241 runs

The West Indies, set 385 to win, collapsed to 143 all out as it lost all 10 wickets in 23 overs on the fourth day, with 20-year-old off-spinner Shoaib Bashir taking Test-best figures of 5-41.

Published : Jul 21, 2024 23:33 IST , Nottingham - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Shoaib Bashir of England holds up the ball as he leaves the field after taking a five wicket haul during the 2nd Test Match between England and the West Indies at Trent Bridge.
Shoaib Bashir of England holds up the ball as he leaves the field after taking a five wicket haul during the 2nd Test Match between England and the West Indies at Trent Bridge. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Shoaib Bashir of England holds up the ball as he leaves the field after taking a five wicket haul during the 2nd Test Match between England and the West Indies at Trent Bridge. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

England thrashed the West Indies by 241 runs in the second Test at Trent Bridge on Sunday to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in a three-match series.

The West Indies, set 385 to win, collapsed to 143 all out as it lost all 10 wickets in 23 overs on the fourth day, with 20-year-old off-spinner Shoaib Bashir taking Test-best figures of 5-41.

Earlier, the Yorkshire duo of Joe Root (122) and Harry Brook (109) both made hundreds in England’s second innings 425.

West Indies had actually led by 41 runs on first innings after making 457 in reply to England’s 416.

RELATED | England vs West Indies 2nd Test Scorecard

It was an encouraging display by the tourists, which had been twice bowled out cheaply during an innings and 114-run defeat in the first Test at Lord’s.

But after England paceman Chris Woakes made the initial breakthrough Sunday, it proved powerless to resist Bashir.

England batsman Ollie Pope was named player of the match after scoring 172 runs in total, including 121 in the first innings.

Brief scores
England 1st Innings 416 (O Pope 121, B Duckett 71, B Stokes 69; A Joseph 3-98)
West Indies 1st Innings 457 (K Hodge 120, J Da Silva 82 no, A Athanaze 82; C Woakes 4-84)
England 2nd Innings 425 (J Root 122, H Brook 109, B Duckett 76, O Pope 51; J Seales 4-97)
West Indies 2nd Innings 143 (S Bashir 5-41)
Result: England won by 241 runs
Series: England lead three-match series 2-0

