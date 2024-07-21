Women’s Asia Cup 2024: I just focus on the basics and back myself, says Richa after India registers huge win over UAE

India’s wicketkeeper batter Richa Ghosh, who played an important role in her team’s 78 run win over UAE in their second match of the ongoing women’s Asia Cup T20 tournament in Dambulla on Sunday said that she just focussed on the basics and backed herself while batting.

Richa Ghosh produced late charge with an unbeaten 29-ball-64 to power defending champion India to 201 for five, its first-ever 200-plus score in T20Is.

Speaking after the match, Ghosh expressed delight at scoring her first T20 international fifty. She said that it is a special feeling to get her first T20 fifty.

(Inputs from PTI)