MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Series against South Africa was crucial ahead of T20 World Cup, says India skipper Mandhana

Mandhana’s unbeaten 54, coupled with Shafali Verma’s aggressive 27, powered India to a comfortable chase of 84 runs in just 10.5 overs, leveling the series 1-1 in the three-match series.

Published : Jul 10, 2024 16:55 IST - 2 MINS READ

PTI
CHENNAI, TAMILNADU, 09/07/2024: India Smriti Mandhana play a shot during the mtach between India vs Southafrica women T20 cricket match at MAC Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday. Photo. Ragu R / The Hindu
CHENNAI, TAMILNADU, 09/07/2024: India Smriti Mandhana play a shot during the mtach between India vs Southafrica women T20 cricket match at MAC Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday. Photo. Ragu R / The Hindu | Photo Credit: RAGU R
infoIcon

CHENNAI, TAMILNADU, 09/07/2024: India Smriti Mandhana play a shot during the mtach between India vs Southafrica women T20 cricket match at MAC Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday. Photo. Ragu R / The Hindu | Photo Credit: RAGU R

India’s vice captain Smriti Mandhana held the 10-wicket series leveling 1-1 victory over South Africa as crucial for her team ahead of the World Cup in October.

She said this following India’s resounding 10-wicket win over South Africa in the third women’s T20I in Chennai.

“It’s a really good confidence going into the World cup, next two months is going to be really crucial for all of us,” she said this at the post match press conference.

Mandhana’s unbeaten 54, coupled with Shafali Verma’s aggressive 27, powered India to a comfortable chase of 84 runs in just 10.5 overs, leveling the series 1-1.

Reflecting on the team’s bowling performance, particularly praising Pooja Vastrakar, Mandhana remarked, “The way she bowled, especially in the first two matches, I think the pitch was really flat. For her to come back with those sorts of figures was really amazing.” Pooja Vastrakar’s 4 for 13 and Radha Yadav’s 3 for 6 restricted South Africa to 84 all out.

Commenting on the team’s batting approach, Mandhana stressed the importance of controlled aggression, emphasizing adaptability to match conditions. “I believe in controlled aggression, respecting the conditions and playing smartly,” she said. “Today, we maintained nearly 100 strike rate while respecting the pitch conditions. It’s about being smart and choosing the right moments to attack.”

Looking forward to the World Cup, Mandhana expressed confidence in the team’s ability to perform well, especially in the challenging conditions expected in Bangladesh. She highlighted the team’s focus on maintaining their current form and continuing to improve their game strategy.

Further, Mandhana acknowledged the team’s overall performance, stating, “I’m proud of how everyone contributed today and throughout the series. It’s a great team effort that we aim to carry forward into the upcoming challenges.”

Related Topics

India women's cricket /

Smriti Mandhana

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs ZIM LIVE Score; 3rd T20I: India 55/0 (6); Jaiswal, Shubman Gill off to flying start vs Zimbabwe
    Team Sportstar
  2. ENG vs WI LIVE Score, 1st Test: West Indies 44/2 after England opts to bowl; debutant Atkinson picks two wickets
    Team Sportstar
  3. Series against South Africa was crucial ahead of T20 World Cup, says India skipper Mandhana
    PTI
  4. Remember the name? Colombia’s James Rodriguez finds second wind with Copa America run
    Aneesh Dey
  5. Dravid happy to forgo bonus amount after T20 WC triumph
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Thanks for the memories, Team India

Ayon Sengupta
End of an era: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies

Ayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Videos

  1. Series against South Africa was crucial ahead of T20 World Cup, says India skipper Mandhana
    PTI
  2. VIDEO: Luke Shaw “ready to go” against Netherlands in EURO 2024 after injury layoff
    Team Sportstar
  3. Gunning for the Games: Yemeni shooter Yasameen Al-Raimi trains without a range
    AFP
  4. It’s going to take time to bridge the gap: Roger Binny on India’s T20 team without Rohit, Virat
    PTI
  5. My cricketing life with T20 WC title has come full circle, pleased to sign off in style: Rohit Sharma
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs ZIM LIVE Score; 3rd T20I: India 55/0 (6); Jaiswal, Shubman Gill off to flying start vs Zimbabwe
    Team Sportstar
  2. ENG vs WI LIVE Score, 1st Test: West Indies 44/2 after England opts to bowl; debutant Atkinson picks two wickets
    Team Sportstar
  3. Series against South Africa was crucial ahead of T20 World Cup, says India skipper Mandhana
    PTI
  4. Remember the name? Colombia’s James Rodriguez finds second wind with Copa America run
    Aneesh Dey
  5. Dravid happy to forgo bonus amount after T20 WC triumph
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment