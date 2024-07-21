MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2024: Feroza’s fifty powers Pakistan to 9-wicket win over Nepal

Feroza’s 57 helped copiously by her partner Muneeba Ali’s undefeated 46 as Pakistan raced past the target of 109 in just 11.5 overs.

Published : Jul 21, 2024 22:11 IST , Dambulla - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Gull Feroza with the player of the match award.
Gull Feroza with the player of the match award. | Photo Credit: X@TheRealPCB
infoIcon

Gull Feroza with the player of the match award. | Photo Credit: X@TheRealPCB

Gull Feroza’s belligerent fifty helped Pakistan beat Nepal by nine wickets here on Sunday and stay in contention for a semifinal berth in the women’s Asia Cup.

Feroza (57, 35b, 10x4) was helped copiously by her partner Muneeba Ali (46 not out, 34b, 8x4) as Pakistan raced past the target of 109 in just 11.5 overs. They added 105 runs for the opening wicket.

Now, the Nida Dar-led side has two points from as many Group A matches, and the win also has boosted their net run rate to +0.40.

However, Pakistan, which was beaten by India in its first match, will have to defeat UAE in its last group game to retain the semifinal hopes as Nepal also has two points.

ALSO READ | Injured Shreyanka Patil out of India squad, call-up for Tanuja Kanwer

But for this position of relative comfort, Pakistan will have to thank Feroza and her aggressive intent.

The right-hand batter was on overdrive from the word go and reached her fifty in just 30 balls, a fierce cut off left-arm spinner Kritika Marasini to deep point taking her past the mark.

In contrast, Muneeba started slowly but found her range when she smashed left-arm spinner Sita Rana Magar for three fours in the sixth over.

Once the right-hand-left-hand combination at the pole position got going, Nepal bowlers had nowhere to hide.

Earlier, its Pakistan counterparts were in fine fettle and were led well by veteran left-arm spinner Sadia Iqbal, who operated with the new ball to take two wickets for 19 runs.

Nepal was limited to a lowly 108 for six.

Kabita Joshi made a 31 (23b, 4x4, 1x6) towards the end to prop up the Nepal innings which was also marred by three run outs.

Related Topics

Pakistan /

Women's Asia Cup /

Nida Dar /

UAE /

Nepal

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2024: Feroza’s fifty powers Pakistan to 9-wicket win over Nepal
    PTI
  2. ENG vs WI, Day 4 LIVE updates: England set West Indies 385-run target; West Indies loses six wickets; Bashir picks three
    Team Sportstar
  3. Pakistan vs Nepal, Women’s Asia Cup 2024 Highlights: Muneeba, Feroza take PAK to nine-wicket win to stay alive in tournament
    Team Sportstar
  4. Follow the process and medal will chase you at Paris Olympics, says Indian women’s archery team coach
    PTI
  5. Paris Olympics 2024 Schedule: Full list of sailing events with date, IST timings and venues
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Thanks for the memories, Team India

Ayon Sengupta
End of an era: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies

Ayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Women's Cricket

  1. Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2024: Feroza’s fifty powers Pakistan to 9-wicket win over Nepal
    PTI
  2. India scores highest-ever total in Women’s T20 Asia Cup history
    Team Sportstar
  3. Pakistan vs Nepal, Women’s Asia Cup 2024 Highlights: Muneeba, Feroza take PAK to nine-wicket win to stay alive in tournament
    Team Sportstar
  4. Women’s Asia Cup 2024: India beats UAE, poised to reach semifinals
    Team Sportstar
  5. Women’s Asia Cup 2024: Richa Ghosh scores her first T20I fifty
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2024: Feroza’s fifty powers Pakistan to 9-wicket win over Nepal
    PTI
  2. ENG vs WI, Day 4 LIVE updates: England set West Indies 385-run target; West Indies loses six wickets; Bashir picks three
    Team Sportstar
  3. Pakistan vs Nepal, Women’s Asia Cup 2024 Highlights: Muneeba, Feroza take PAK to nine-wicket win to stay alive in tournament
    Team Sportstar
  4. Follow the process and medal will chase you at Paris Olympics, says Indian women’s archery team coach
    PTI
  5. Paris Olympics 2024 Schedule: Full list of sailing events with date, IST timings and venues
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment