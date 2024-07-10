VIDEO: Luke Shaw “ready to go” against Netherlands in EURO 2024 after injury layoff

England defender Luke Shaw says he is fit to start Wednesday’s Euro 2024 semifinal against the Netherlands and “ready to go” after a long-term injury and a long-running debate over his selection for the tournament.

Manchester United left back Shaw played his first game since February when he came off the bench Saturday in England’s quarterfinal game with Switzerland, which England won in a penalty shootout. England, the runner-up at Euro 2020, faces the Netherlands on Wednesday in Dortmund in its bid to reach another final.

Shaw had repeated setbacks in his recovery from a muscle injury before that and said Monday he’d been “itching” to get back on the field.

“Of course I think I am, but obviously that’s solely down to (England manager Gareth Southgate’s) decision on what he does. But I feel fit and I’m ready to go,” Shaw said when asked if he was fit to play a full game.

