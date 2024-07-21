Bhambri-Olivetti pair wins Swiss Open doubles title

Yuki Bhambri and his French partner Albano Olivetti came from behind to defeat the all-French duo of Fabrice Martin and Ugo Humbert to win the Swiss Open, an ATP 250 event in Gstaad, on Sunday.

Bhambri and Olivetti, seeded third, beat Martin and Humbert 3-6, 6-3, [10-6] in the summit clash which lasted an hour and six minutes.

The 32-year-old Bhambri clinched his second doubles title this season with Olivetti and overall third of his career. He won his maiden ATP title at the 2023 Mallorca Championships with Lloyd Harris. He won his second title at the BMW Open in April this year with Olivetti.

Bhambri and Olivetti are 24th in the race for year-end ATP Finals where the Top 8 pairs of the season will compete in Turin. They are the top-seeded pair for next week’s ATP 250 event in Umag, Croatia.