MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Bhambri-Olivetti pair wins Swiss Open doubles title

Swiss Open 2024: Bhambri clinched his second doubles title this season with Olivetti and overall third of his career.

Published : Jul 21, 2024 16:55 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: India’s Yuki Bhambri (left) and France’s Albano Olivetti (right).
FILE PHOTO: India’s Yuki Bhambri (left) and France’s Albano Olivetti (right). | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: India’s Yuki Bhambri (left) and France’s Albano Olivetti (right). | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Yuki Bhambri and his French partner Albano Olivetti came from behind to defeat the all-French duo of Fabrice Martin and Ugo Humbert to win the Swiss Open, an ATP 250 event in Gstaad, on Sunday.

Bhambri and Olivetti, seeded third, beat Martin and Humbert 3-6, 6-3, [10-6] in the summit clash which lasted an hour and six minutes.

READ | Leander Paes, Vijay Amritraj celebrated at International Tennis Hall of Fame

The 32-year-old Bhambri clinched his second doubles title this season with Olivetti and overall third of his career. He won his maiden ATP title at the 2023 Mallorca Championships with Lloyd Harris. He won his second title at the BMW Open in April this year with Olivetti.

Bhambri and Olivetti are 24th in the race for year-end ATP Finals where the Top 8 pairs of the season will compete in Turin. They are the top-seeded pair for next week’s ATP 250 event in Umag, Croatia.

Related stories

Related Topics

Yuki Bhambri /

Swiss Open

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ENG vs WI, Day 4 LIVE updates: Seales removes Brook after century; England lead goes past 300 vs West Indies
    Team Sportstar
  2. Bhambri-Olivetti pair wins Swiss Open doubles title
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ind vs UAE Live Score, Women’s Asia Cup T20 2024: Tanuja Kanwer takes maiden international wicket; UAE struggles as Oza departs
    Team Sportstar
  4. F1: Formula One to test cockpit cooling system for next month’s Dutch GP
    Reuters
  5. Indian sports wrap, July 21: India boys and girls in World Junior squash team event quarters
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Thanks for the memories, Team India

Ayon Sengupta
End of an era: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies

Ayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Bhambri-Olivetti pair wins Swiss Open doubles title
    Team Sportstar
  2. US teen Michelsen to face Giron in ATP Hall of Fame final
    AFP
  3. Hamburg Open: Zverev beats Martinez to reach 35th career final
    AFP
  4. ATP Gstaad 2024: Berrettini overturns Tsitsipas to reach final
    AFP
  5. ATP Nordea Open 2024: Nadal makes first final in two years at Bastad
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ENG vs WI, Day 4 LIVE updates: Seales removes Brook after century; England lead goes past 300 vs West Indies
    Team Sportstar
  2. Bhambri-Olivetti pair wins Swiss Open doubles title
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ind vs UAE Live Score, Women’s Asia Cup T20 2024: Tanuja Kanwer takes maiden international wicket; UAE struggles as Oza departs
    Team Sportstar
  4. F1: Formula One to test cockpit cooling system for next month’s Dutch GP
    Reuters
  5. Indian sports wrap, July 21: India boys and girls in World Junior squash team event quarters
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment