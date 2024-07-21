MagazineBuy Print

Nordea Open 2024: Nadal loses to Borges in Bastad final, wait for title continues

Seventh-seeded Portuguese Borges defeated 22-time Major winner Nadal, who received a wildcard entry, 6-3, 6-2, in the summit clash that lasted an hour and 27 minutes.

Published : Jul 21, 2024 19:11 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Spain’s Rafael Nadal serves the ball to Portugal’s Nuno Borges during the singles final in Bastad, Sweden, on Sunday.
Spain’s Rafael Nadal serves the ball to Portugal’s Nuno Borges during the singles final in Bastad, Sweden, on Sunday. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Spain’s Rafael Nadal serves the ball to Portugal’s Nuno Borges during the singles final in Bastad, Sweden, on Sunday. | Photo Credit: AP

Rafael Nadal’s wait for a title since French Open 2022 continued after a straight-sets loss to Nuno Borges in the Nordea Open final in Bastad, Sweden, on Sunday.

Seventh-seeded Portuguese Borges defeated 22-time Major winner Nadal, who received a wildcard entry, 6-3, 6-2, in the summit clash that lasted an hour and 27 minutes.

World No. 51 Borges broke Nadal’s serve five times to win his maiden Tour-level title. He is only the second Portuguese man to clinch a trophy on the ATP Tour after Joao Sousa.

For 38-year-old Nadal, it was the first final since winning he won a record-extending 14th title at Roland-Garros two years ago. The Spaniard missed almost the entire 2023 season after sustaining a hip injury at the Australian Open.

“I don’t know what to say. I think I was wishing for this moment for a while already,” said Borges in his post-match interview.

“It’s crazy, in tennis it doesn’t happen when you expect it sometimes. I know we all wanted Rafa to win, a part of me wished that too, but something even bigger inside of me really pushed through today. Through all the emotions, through all the ups and downs,” added the 27-year-old Portuguese who became just the fifth man in history to beat the Spaniard in a clay-court final on the ATP Tour after Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Horacio Zeballos and Andy Murray.

Nadal, who won the title in Bastad way back in 2005, had to battle hard to reach the summit clash. He had a four-hour three-setter against Mariano Navone in the quarterfinals. He also had to come from behind to defeat Duko Ajdukovic in the semifinals in three sets.

“Many congratulations to Nuno,” said Nadal at the trophy ceremony. “You’ve been playing great during the whole week, so you deserve it more than anyone else here. Congratulations and enjoy your moment, it’s always special winning a title. I wish you all the very best for the rest of the season.

“I have been here for the week enjoying this amazing place. I really had fun on court, played some very long matches. Today wasn’t my best day, but all the credit to Nuno. He played very well and it was so difficult for me, so well done.”

