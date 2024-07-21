Berrettini brushes aside Halys, wins Swiss Open for second title of 2024 season

Matteo Berrettini raced to his second title of the season, beating Quentin Halys in just 59 minutes in the Swiss Open final in Gstaad on Sunday.

Sixth-seeded Italian Berrettini defeated French qualifier Halys 6-3, 6-1 to bag the ninth title of his career on the ATP Tour. Berrettini had last won a title in April in Marrakech this year.

“It feels like it was yesterday that I won my first title here six years ago, but a lot of matches and a lot of things happened,” said Berrettini in his post-match interview. “I’m just so glad that I can keep playing and enjoying, and I think I found the energy of six years ago during this week. This place is special for me. I’m just so happy.”

Berrettini, who was outside the Top 150 as recently as March, is set to return to the ATP Top 50 for the first time since August last year.

Sunday’s final was briefly interrupted for rain just after Berrettini secured a crucial first break in the opening set.

When the players returned 30 minutes later, the Italian then won six of the next seven games to claim his second Gstaad title.

