Pakistan vs Nepal, Women’s Asia Cup 2024 Live Score: Rubina Chettry falls as PAK presses pause on run flow

Catch all the LIVE updates from Pakistan’s clash against Nepal in the Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2024 at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium.

Pakistan comes into this game with a loss at the hands of India. Nepal, meanwhile, is on a high, having beaten UAE to register its first-ever win in the Asia Cup.

TOSS: Pakistan won the toss and chose to field.

Playing XIs:

Nepal: 1 Samjhana Khadka, 2 Sita Rana Magar, 3 Indu Barma (capt), 4 Kabita Kunwar, 5 Rubina Chhetry, 6 Puja Mahato, 7 Kajal Shrestha (wk), 8 Roma Thapa, 9 Bindu Rawal, 10 Kabita Joshi, 11 Kritika Marasin

Pakistan: 1 Sidra Amin, 2 Gull Feroza, 3 Muneeba Ali (wk), 4 Nida Dar (capt), 5 Aliya Riaz, 6 Omaima Sohail, 7 Fatima Sana, 8 Tuba Hassan, 9 Sadia Iqbal, 10 Nashra Sandhu, 11 Syeda Aroob Shah

Where to watch Pakistan vs Nepal LIVE?

The Pakistan vs Nepal match can be watched LIVE on the Star Sports Network and livestreamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app. The games are available to watch on the Asian Cricket Council’s YouTube channel in select Asian countries.