Sri Lanka captain Dhananjaya de Silva hopes his side can climb up the World Test Championship (WTC) table as they go in search of a maiden win in the five-day format at Lord’s this week.

The tourists pushed England hard before losing last week’s first Test at Old Trafford by five wickets.

That defeat has left them needing to win at Lord’s, where they have drawn six and lost two of their previous eight Tests, if they are to level this three-match series at 1-1 and turn next month’s finale across London at the Oval into a decider.

De Silva is also conscious of Sri Lanka’s position in the WTC table, where his side are currently fifth -- one place below England.

“It is all about getting a Test win,” he told a pre-match press conference at Lord’s on Wednesday. “It will mean a lot for the country. But more importantly we need to get points in the World Test Championship.

“We are more confident heading into this game. We were confident at Old Trafford as well but we failed to deliver. We have to be clear with our plans and execute them well,” he added.

Nissanka and Kumara recalled

Sri Lanka has made two changes to its side.

Pathum Nissanka, who has enjoyed one-day international success this year but last played a Test match in 2022, replaces Kusal Mendis in the top order and paceman Lahiru Kumara comes in for left-armer Vishwa Fernando.

“Overall, Pathum is the best batter in the country at the moment,” said De Silva. “He has a good mindset and he has a good technique.”

Dinesh Chandimal, who made an impressive second-innings 79 at Old Trafford has been included despite suffering a painful blow to the thumb while batting against express quick Mark Wood, but he may not keep wicket with Nishan Madushka on standby to take over behind the stumps.

England will be without the injured Wood at Lord’s, but De Silva said new-ball spearhead Chris Woakes was proving tougher to face for Sri Lanka’s batsmen.

“I am not concerned about the speed,” the 32-year-old middle-order batsman explained. “Speed is not troubling us. It is the line and length that’s troubling us. Chris Woakes is able to bowl 20 to 30 balls at one area and that’s what is troubling us.”

But one Sri Lanka batter who arrives at Lord’s very much in form is Kamindu Mendis.

The left-hander scored his third hundred in just four Tests with an excellent 113 at Old Trafford to leave him with a supremely high average of 92.16 ahead of fulfilling a childhood ambition by playing at Lord’s.

“It was a dream to play at Lord’s when I was a boy,” said the 25-year-old Mendis. “I’m excited to play here.”