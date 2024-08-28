US Open 2024: Bhambri-Olivetti pair reaches men’s doubles second round; Sriram-Andreozzi also win

India’s Yuki Bhambri, along with his French partner Albano Olivetti, defeated local wildcards Ryan Seggerman and Patrik Trhac in the first round of the men’s doubles at US Open on Wednesday.

Bhambri-Olivetti pair got the better of Seggerman-Trhac 6-3, 6-4 in a match that lasted one hour and 16 minutes.

The pair will now meet Austin Krajicek and Jean-Julien Rojer in the second round.

The other Indian in action, N Sriram Balaji too won his doubles match with his partner Guido Andreozzi.

The pair beat the duo of Marcus Daniell and Miguel Reyes-Varela coming one set down 5-7, 6-1, 7-6 (12-6) in a match that lasted two hours and 36 minutes.

The duo’s next round opponent is yet to be decided.