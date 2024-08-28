MagazineBuy Print

West Indies fast bowler Shannon Gabriel announces retirement from international cricket

The 36-year-old last represented West Indies in July 2023 but has since been active in domestic cricket, playing for Trinidad and Tobago.

Published : Aug 28, 2024 23:19 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Gabriel played 59 Tests, 25 ODIs and two T20Is picking up a total of 202 wickets.
Gabriel played 59 Tests, 25 ODIs and two T20Is picking up a total of 202 wickets. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Gabriel played 59 Tests, 25 ODIs and two T20Is picking up a total of 202 wickets. | Photo Credit: AP

West Indies fast bowler Shannon Gabriel took to social media to announce his retirement from international cricket on Wednesday, after spending over 12 years in the global circuit.

“During the past 12 years. I have dedicated myself to playing international cricket for the West Indies,” Gabriel wrote on Instagram.

“Playing this beloved game at the highest level has brought me immense joy, but as the saying goes, all good things must come to an end. Today, I am announcing my retirement from International cricket.”

Gabriel played 59 Tests, 25 ODIs and two T20Is picking up a total of 202 wickets. The 36-year-old last represented West Indies in July 2023 but has since been active in domestic cricket, playing for Trinidad and Tobago.

“Firstly, I would like to express my gratitude to God for the numerous blessings and the opportunities my family and I have received during my time playing for the West Indies. Secondly, I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to Cricket West Indies administrators, coaches, and staff members.

“Words cannot adequately convey the appreciation I have for your hard work and support over the years. Last but not least, I am grateful to my teammates and all those who have stood by me and supported me along the way. You have made my journey to the top truly special,” he added.

“Moving forward, my plan is to continue representing my country [Trinidad and Tobago], club, and franchise teams around the world with the same love and passion I have shown throughout my career.”

Related Topics

Shannon Gabriel /

West Indies

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

