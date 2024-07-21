MagazineBuy Print

WTC Points Table: England moves up to sixth with win over West Indies in 2nd Test; India at top

After 12 matches, England has 31.25 per cent points with five wins, six losses and a draw, while West Indies has 22.22 percent points with one win, four losses and a draw in six matches so far.

Published : Jul 21, 2024 23:19 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Shoaib Bashir of England celebrates with teammates after bowling out Jason Holder during day four of the 2nd Test Match between England and the West Indies at Trent Bridge.
Shoaib Bashir of England celebrates with teammates after bowling out Jason Holder during day four of the 2nd Test Match between England and the West Indies at Trent Bridge. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Shoaib Bashir of England celebrates with teammates after bowling out Jason Holder during day four of the 2nd Test Match between England and the West Indies at Trent Bridge. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

England moved up to sixth place in the World Test Championship standings after a 241-run win over West Indies in the second Test played at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

West Indies dropped to last place after its second consecutive defeat in the Test series.

After 12 matches, England has 31.25 per cent points with five wins, six losses and a draw, while West Indies has 22.22 percent points with one win, four losses and a draw in six matches so far.

Here is the updated WTC points table after England vs West Indies 2nd Test:

Teams Matches Won Loss Draw Percentage Points
India 9 6 2 1 68.51
Australia 12 8 3 1 62.50
New Zealand 6 3 3 0 50
Sri Lanka 4 2 2 0 50
Pakistan 5 2 3 0 36.67
England 12 5 6 1 31.25
South Africa 4 1 3 0 25
Bangladesh 4 1 3 0 25
West Indies 6 1 4 1 22.22

Related Topics

ICC World Test Championship /

England /

West Indies

