WTC Points Table: England moves up to sixth with win over West Indies in 2nd Test; India at top

England moved up to sixth place in the World Test Championship standings after a 241-run win over West Indies in the second Test played at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.
West Indies dropped to last place after its second consecutive defeat in the Test series.
After 12 matches, England has 31.25 per cent points with five wins, six losses and a draw, while West Indies has 22.22 percent points with one win, four losses and a draw in six matches so far.
Here is the updated WTC points table after England vs West Indies 2nd Test:
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Loss
|Draw
|Percentage Points
|India
|9
|6
|2
|1
|68.51
|Australia
|12
|8
|3
|1
|62.50
|New Zealand
|6
|3
|3
|0
|50
|Sri Lanka
|4
|2
|2
|0
|50
|Pakistan
|5
|2
|3
|0
|36.67
|England
|12
|5
|6
|1
|31.25
|South Africa
|4
|1
|3
|0
|25
|Bangladesh
|4
|1
|3
|0
|25
|West Indies
|6
|1
|4
|1
|22.22
