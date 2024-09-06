MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

US Open 2024: Aryna Sabalenka survives Emma Navarro test to reach second straight final

Navarro took out the defending champion Coco Gauff in the fourth round but was outmatched against the major veteran Sabalenka, even with a passionate home crowd urging her on.

Published : Sep 06, 2024 08:11 IST , New York - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus celebrates after beating Emma Navarro of the United States during their US Open 2024 women’s singles semifinal.
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus celebrates after beating Emma Navarro of the United States during their US Open 2024 women’s singles semifinal. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus celebrates after beating Emma Navarro of the United States during their US Open 2024 women’s singles semifinal. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Second seed Aryna Sabalenka charged into her second straight US Open final on Thursday, overcoming a late-match fightback from American Emma Navarro 6-3, 7-6(2) at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The runner-up last year relied on her superior power to subdue the 13th-seeded Navarro, sending over 34 winners, and she closed it out with a satisfying overhead smash on match point.

Navarro took out the defending champion Coco Gauff in the fourth round but was outmatched against the major veteran Sabalenka, even with a passionate home crowd urging her on.

Sabalenka, who jokingly offered the crowd a free round of drinks if they supported her over the home hope, teased the fans after the win, “Now you’re cheering for me - wow - it’s a bit late.”

“Even though you guys were supporting her I had the goosebump. She’s such a great player, really tough opponents,” she said.

Sabalenka will play American Jessica Pegula in the championship match.

ALSO READ | US Open: Medvedev enjoying Sinner rivalry despite another loss

Navarro beat her on the hard court in three sets at Indian Wells this year and the pair looked to be in store for another big battle as they traded breaks early in the first set.

But the Belarusian calmed her nerves and wrested the momentum in the sixth game, getting the critical break with a forehand winner before extinguishing Navarro’s break point chance in the seventh with an unreturnable serve.

Navarro bloodied her knee midway through the second set chasing a shot and Sabalenka looked ready to cruise to victory when the American helped her to a break with a backhand error in the fifth game.

But Navarro refused to go down without a fight, applying pressure from the baseline to break back in the 10th game.

Sabalenka gave a sarcastic thumbs-up to her coach’s box after allowing Navarro to go up 2-0 with a double fault in the tiebreak. But she got down to business from there, winning an 18-shot rally at the net en route to the win.

Related stories

Related Topics

Aryna Sabalenka /

Emma Navarro /

US Open 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. US Open 2024: Aryna Sabalenka survives Emma Navarro test to reach second straight final
    Reuters
  2. Duleep Trophy LIVE Score, 1st Round Day 2: Musheer’s century helps IND B post 202/7 vs IND A; IND C to resume at 91/4 vs IND D
    Team Sportstar
  3. US Open 2024: Italians Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori win mixed doubles title
    Reuters
  4. Argentina cruises past Chile in FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier; Bolivia thrashes Venezuela 4-0
    Reuters
  5. Nations League: Denmark beats nine-man Switzerland 2-0; San Marino edges past Liechtenstein for first competitive win
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. US Open 2024: Italians Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori win mixed doubles title
    Reuters
  2. US Open 2024: Aryna Sabalenka survives Emma Navarro test to reach second straight final
    Reuters
  3. Davis Cup 2024: Aryan, Siddharth prepare ahead of World Group Sweden tie
    Team Sportstar
  4. US Open 2024: Medvedev enjoying Sinner rivalry despite another loss
    Reuters
  5. US Open 2024: Jannik Sinner beats Daniil Medvedev in seesawing quarterfinal
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. US Open 2024: Aryna Sabalenka survives Emma Navarro test to reach second straight final
    Reuters
  2. Duleep Trophy LIVE Score, 1st Round Day 2: Musheer’s century helps IND B post 202/7 vs IND A; IND C to resume at 91/4 vs IND D
    Team Sportstar
  3. US Open 2024: Italians Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori win mixed doubles title
    Reuters
  4. Argentina cruises past Chile in FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier; Bolivia thrashes Venezuela 4-0
    Reuters
  5. Nations League: Denmark beats nine-man Switzerland 2-0; San Marino edges past Liechtenstein for first competitive win
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment