MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Sportstar Podcast: French Open 2024 review - Alcaraz and Swiatek win titles, the Big Three Era and a new legacy in women’s tennis

In this episode of the Sportstar Podcast, host Nihit Sachdeva and N Sudarshan review this year’s French Open and major takeaway from Roland Garros.

Published : Jun 14, 2024 19:25 IST - 1 MIN READ

N. Sudarshan,Nihit Sachdeva
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Podcast

  1. Sportstar Podcast: French Open 2024 review - Alcaraz and Swiatek win titles, the Big Three Era and a new legacy in women’s tennis
    N. Sudarshan,Nihit Sachdeva
  2. Sportstar Podcast: Boxing at Paris Olympics - Former coach Bhaskar Bhatt analyses India’s chances
    Y. B. Sarangi,Nihit Sachdeva,Jonathan Selvaraj
  3. Sportstar Podcast: Massimo Costantini 3.0 - India’s national table tennis coach lays out his Paris 2024 plan, dealing with superstars and more
    Amol Karhadkar
  4. Sportstar Podcast: Joydeep Karmakar - Shooters will never thrive in a team environment, it kills individuality | Olympic trials review
    Jonathan Selvaraj,Santadeep Dey
  5. Sportstar Podcast: Federation Cup 2024 - Neeraj Chopra’s triumphant homecoming, Olympic qualification hiccups and AFI’s administrative headaches
    Y. B. Sarangi,Nihit Sachdeva
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Sportstar Podcast: French Open 2024 review - Alcaraz and Swiatek win titles, the Big Three Era and a new legacy in women’s tennis
    N. Sudarshan,Nihit Sachdeva
  2. USA vs IRE Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Rain likely to wash out match in Florida; USA vs Ireland latest toss, weather updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. Euro 2024: Germany vs Scotland predicted lineups, formation
    Team Sportstar
  4. USA vs IRE LIVE Weather Updates, T20 World Cup 2024: What will happen if rain washes out United States vs Ireland match in Florida?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Denmark men’s team refuses pay rise to help support women’s side
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment