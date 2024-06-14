Sportstar Podcast: French Open 2024 review - Alcaraz and Swiatek win titles, the Big Three Era and a new legacy in women’s tennis

In this episode of the Sportstar Podcast, Nihit Sachdeva and N Sudarshan review this year’s French Open and what the results from Roland Garros mean for the future of tennis. They also discuss India’s prospects for Paris Olympics since the tennis event at the upcoming Summer Games will be held at the same venue.
