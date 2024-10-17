In this episode of the Sportstar Podcast, host Nihit Sachdeva is joined by Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan. The duo reviews India’s disappointing campaign at Women’s World Cup 2024 where the team failed to reach the semifinals.
Major talking points:
- India’s disastrous start with a heavy defeat against New Zealand
- So near yet so far against Australian, again
- Does India have a power-hitting problem?
- Why are all the teams dropping so many catches?
- Should India appoint a new captain for the new T20 World Cup cycle?
- How the semifinal lineup looks for the ongoing edition
