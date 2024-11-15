In this episode of the Sportstar Podcast, host Nihit Sachdeva is joined by Shayan Acharya.
Major talking points:
- India’s humiliating whitewash in a 3-match home Test series against New Zealand
- How the whitewash has affected India’s chances of making it to the World Test Championship Final
- India’s squad for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy
- Gautam Gambhir’s press conference prior to team’s departure
- Will Mohd. Shami be involved in the series Down Under at some point?
Latest on Sportstar
- WI vs ENG, 3rd T20I: England defeats West Indies by three wickets, storms to series win
- Deschamps frustrated as France stumbles to stalemate against Israel in Nations League
- Frances Tiafoe fined $120,000 for cursing at chair umpire at Shanghai Masters, avoids suspension
- Japan, Slovakia seal place in quarterfinals of Billie Jean King Cup Finals
- FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Frustrated Argentina suffer shock 2-1 defeat at Paraguay
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE