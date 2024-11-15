 />
Deschamps frustrated as France stumbles to stalemate against Israel in Nations League

Despite the lacklustre draw, France still secured at least second place in Group A2 having 10 points from five games.

Published : Nov 15, 2024 07:55 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
France coach Didier Deschamps during the Nations League group stage match against Israel.
France coach Didier Deschamps during the Nations League group stage match against Israel. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

France coach Didier Deschamps during the Nations League group stage match against Israel. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

France coach Didier Deschamps expressed disappointment after Thursday’s 0-0 draw at home against Israel in the Nations League, acknowledging his team could have performed better.

Despite the lacklustre draw, France still secured at least second place in Group A2 having 10 points from five games.

“I can’t be satisfied with what we produced. We should have won. We’re capable of doing better,” Deschamps told reporters after the match.

“We could have done more against an opponent that was very compact and wasted a lot of time. We had the chances to win, but we weren’t efficient enough. There was much more energy in the second half, but we still couldn’t score.”

France will face Italy at the San Siro in Milan on Sunday in the next Nations League clash, with Deschamps unsure of his lineup.

RELATED | Match report: France enters quarterfinals after frustrating 0-0 draw against Israel

“I don’t know. I need to take stock. Honestly, I can’t answer that right now. There will definitely be some changes,” he said.

“I’ll wait until the final training session on Saturday. Playing three days later is never easy, and there’s fatigue, which is normal and not an excuse, but the players’ bodies are under strain.”

The manager was also asked about Kylian Mbappe’s absence from the squad. “It’s a fact that he is in a difficult situation,” Deschamps told broadcaster TF1. “Obviously, he is going through a period which is not the happiest of his career.”

“He wanted to come,” Deschamps said. “I think it’s better for him (not to be selected) at the moment. Everybody can go through a difficult period. There is a physical element, and a psychological one.”

Israel manager Ran Ben Shimon was delighted with earning a first point after five matches.

“It’s an exceptional result, a first point, a first match without conceding a goal. We had an incredible battle and moments. I’m very proud of this result,” he said.

“The goal was to move forward, not necessarily to take points, but to build and show that we could believe in ourselves.”

The match was played with a record low crowd for Les Bleus at the Stade de France in a match overshadowed by frictions around the Gaza war.

“We were focused and showed a team that was determined to bring results for its country, and we want to thank the security services who protected us,” Shimon said. 

Latest issue of Sportstar

Can Amorim unite Man United?

Ayon Sengupta
Breathing rarefied air: Arjun Erigaisi made history at the European Chess Club Cup by breaking into the exclusive 2800 rating club in the live chess ratings, which update in real time. To date, only 16 players worldwide have reached this milestone. 

From adversity to ubiquity: The story of Arjun Erigaisi

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

