Sportstar Podcast: Joydeep Karmakar - Shooters will never thrive in a team environment, it kills individuality | Olympic trials review

In this episode of the Sportstar Podcast, Olympian Joydeep Karmakar joins Santadeep Dey and Jonathan Selvaraj to discuss the recently concluded Olympic shooting trials, the questions raised on its timing, the prospects which emerged and what is perhaps a fatal flaw in how the sport is approached in India.
Latest on Sportstar
- Kroos, Mordric surpass Ronaldo, Messi: Which players have won most UEFA Champions League titles?
- Sportstar Podcast: Massimo Costantini 3.0 - India’s national table tennis coach lays out his Paris 2024 plan, dealing with superstars and more
- Dortmund vs Real Madrid, UCL final in pictures: Los Blancos win 15th Champions League title
- Real Madrid beats Borussia Dortmund to win record-extending 15th Champions League
- Sportstar Podcast: Federation Cup 2024 - Neeraj Chopra’s triumphant homecoming, Olympic qualification hiccups and AFI’s administrative headaches
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE