Sportstar Podcast: Joydeep Karmakar - Shooters will never thrive in a team environment, it kills individuality | Olympic trials review

Olympian Joydeep Karmakar joins Santadeep Dey and Jonathan Selvaraj to discuss the recently concluded Olympic shooting trials, the questions raised on its timing, the prospects which emerged and more.

Published : Jun 02, 2024 02:59 IST - 1 MIN READ

Jonathan Selvaraj,Santadeep Dey
Off-side: Shed a tear for there will never be another like them

Ayon Sengupta
Task cut out: Stuart Law’s first assignment with USA is a T20I series at home against Bangladesh.

Stuart Law: We will find a cult hero from USA in this T20 World Cup

Nilesh D. Mehta
