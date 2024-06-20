Spain vs Italy LIVE score, Euro 2024: ESP 0-0 ITA; Yamal, Laporte start for La Roja; Match kicks off

- June 21, 2024 00:409’ ESP 0-0 ITA
Laporte brings down Frattesi while he was trying to make a run.
- June 21, 2024 00:386’ ESP 0-0 ITA
Pellegrini goes down after a challenge from Pedri while the Spaniard was trying to stretch for the ball.
Pellegrini seems to be in a lot of pain right now. The referee stops play for medical assistance.
- June 21, 2024 00:354’ ESP 0-0 ITA
Spain has started on the front foot here. Nico Williams has gotten past Di Lorenzo twice already. Italy wins the ball back to calm things down.
- June 21, 2024 00:332’ ESP 0-0 ITA | SAVE
Nico Williams gets the ball on the left flank. He gets past his man and puts a cross into the middle. Pedri is there with the header which is pushed over the bar by Donnarumma. Excellent save!!
- June 21, 2024 00:31ESP 0-0 ITA | KICK OFF!!
Italy kicks off the match shooting from right to left.
- June 21, 2024 00:23Minutes to kick off
The players are making their way into the Arena AufSchalke for what is dubbed one of the most anticipated matches on the group stage. Alvaro Morata leads Spain while Gianluigi Donnarumma leads Italy
- June 21, 2024 00:04Take a look at the key battles from this match
- June 20, 2024 23:44SPAIN VS ITALY PREVIOUS FIVE MEETINGS
- 15 Jun 2023: Spain 2-1 Italy (UEFA Nations League)
- 06 Oct 2021: Italy 2-1 Spain (UEFA Nations League)
- 06 Jul 2021: Italy 1-1 Spain (Euro 2020)
- 02 Sep 2017: Spain 3-0 Italy (FIFA World Cup qualifier)
- 06 Oct 2016: Italy 1-1 Spain (FIFA World Cup qualifier)
- June 20, 2024 23:34SPAIN VS ITALY HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD
Played: 40
Spain: 13
Italy: 11
Draws: 16
- June 20, 2024 23:25Italy starting XI
- June 20, 2024 23:16Spain starting XI
- June 20, 2024 23:16LINEUPS OUT!!
- June 20, 2024 23:09PREDICTED LINEUPS
Spain predicted XI (4-3-3): Unai Simón, Carvajal, Le Normand, Nacho, Cucurella, Fabián Ruiz, Rodri, Pedri, Yamal, Morata, Williams
Italy predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Donnarumma, Di Lorenzo, Bastoni, Calafiori, Dimarco, Jorginho, Barella, Frattesi, Pellegrini, Chiesa, Scamacca
- June 20, 2024 23:05PREVIEW
Retooled versions of Spain and Italy meet on Thursday in a highly anticipated Euro 2024 Group B encounter between the winners of three of the last four European Championships.
Both sides have shown a different style of football in Germany from what fans typically expect.
- June 20, 2024 23:01Where to watch the live telecast of the Spain vs Italy Euro 2024 Group B match?
The Euro 2024 Group B match between Spain and Italy will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam.
The match can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.
- June 20, 2024 23:01When and where will the Spain vs Italy Euro 2024 Group B match kick off?
The Euro 2024 Group B match between Spain and Italy will kick off at 12:30 AM IST on Friday, June 21 at the Arena AufSchalke.
