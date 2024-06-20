MagazineBuy Print

Spain vs Italy LIVE score, Euro 2024: ESP 0-0 ITA; Yamal, Laporte start for La Roja; Match kicks off

ESP vs ITA LIVE score: Catch the live updates of the Spain vs Italy Euro 2024 Group B match being played at the Arena AufSchalke in Germany.

Updated : Jun 21, 2024 00:41 IST

Team Sportstar
Three-time European Championship winner Spain faces defending champion Italy in the Euro 2024 Group B match at the Arena AufSchalke
Three-time European Championship winner Spain faces defending champion Italy in the Euro 2024 Group B match at the Arena AufSchalke
lightbox-info

Three-time European Championship winner Spain faces defending champion Italy in the Euro 2024 Group B match at the Arena AufSchalke | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of Spain vs Italy Euro 2024 Group B match being played at the Arena AufSchalke in Germany.

  • June 21, 2024 00:40
    9’ ESP 0-0 ITA

    Laporte brings down Frattesi while he was trying to make a run.

  • June 21, 2024 00:38
    6’ ESP 0-0 ITA

    Pellegrini goes down after a challenge from Pedri while the Spaniard was trying to stretch for the ball. 

    Pellegrini seems to be in a lot of pain right now. The referee stops play for medical assistance.

  • June 21, 2024 00:35
    4’ ESP 0-0 ITA

    Spain has started on the front foot here. Nico Williams has gotten past Di Lorenzo twice already. Italy wins the ball back to calm things down.

  • June 21, 2024 00:33
    2’ ESP 0-0 ITA | SAVE

    Nico Williams gets the ball on the left flank. He gets past his man and puts a cross into the middle. Pedri is there with the header which is pushed over the bar by Donnarumma. Excellent save!!

  • June 21, 2024 00:31
    ESP 0-0 ITA | KICK OFF!!

    Italy kicks off the match shooting from right to left.

  • June 21, 2024 00:23
    Minutes to kick off

    The players are making their way into the Arena AufSchalke for what is dubbed one of the most anticipated matches on the group stage. Alvaro Morata leads Spain while Gianluigi Donnarumma leads Italy

  • June 21, 2024 00:04
    Take a look at the key battles from this match

    Spain vs Italy, Euro 2024: Top three player battles and key match-ups in the crucial Group B Euros clash

    Retooled versions of Spain and Italy meet on Thursday in a highly anticipated Euro 2024 Group B encounter between the winners of three of the last four European Championships.

  • June 20, 2024 23:55
    Referee Slavko Vincic will take charge of the Spain vs Italy match

    Euro 2024: Who is the referee for the Spain vs Italy Group B match?

    Take a look at the full list of match officials for the Euro 2024 Group B match between Spain and Italy being played at the Arena AufSchalke.

  • June 20, 2024 23:44
    SPAIN VS ITALY PREVIOUS FIVE MEETINGS
    • 15 Jun 2023: Spain 2-1 Italy (UEFA Nations League)
    • 06 Oct 2021: Italy 2-1 Spain (UEFA Nations League)
    • 06 Jul 2021: Italy 1-1 Spain (Euro 2020)
    • 02 Sep 2017: Spain 3-0 Italy (FIFA World Cup qualifier)
    • 06 Oct 2016: Italy 1-1 Spain (FIFA World Cup qualifier)
  • June 20, 2024 23:34
    SPAIN VS ITALY HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD

    Played: 40

    Spain: 13

    Italy: 11

    Draws: 16

  • June 20, 2024 23:25
    Italy starting XI
  • June 20, 2024 23:16
    Spain starting XI

  • June 20, 2024 23:16
    LINEUPS OUT!!

  • June 20, 2024 23:09
    PREDICTED LINEUPS

    Spain predicted XI (4-3-3): Unai Simón, Carvajal, Le Normand, Nacho, Cucurella, Fabián Ruiz, Rodri, Pedri, Yamal, Morata, Williams

    Italy predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Donnarumma, Di Lorenzo, Bastoni, Calafiori, Dimarco, Jorginho, Barella, Frattesi, Pellegrini, Chiesa, Scamacca

  • June 20, 2024 23:05
    PREVIEW

    Retooled versions of Spain and Italy meet on Thursday in a highly anticipated Euro 2024 Group B encounter between the winners of three of the last four European Championships. 

    Both sides have shown a different style of football in Germany from what fans typically expect.

    ESP vs ITA, Euro 2024: New look Spain and Italy meet in battle of play styles

    Retooled versions of Spain and Italy meet on Thursday in a highly anticipated Euro 2024 Group B encounter between the winners of three of the last four European Championships.

  • June 20, 2024 23:01
    Where to watch the live telecast of the Spain vs Italy Euro 2024 Group B match?

    The Euro 2024 Group B match between Spain and Italy will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam.

    The match can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

  • June 20, 2024 23:01
    When and where will the Spain vs Italy Euro 2024 Group B match kick off?

    The Euro 2024 Group B match between Spain and Italy will kick off at 12:30 AM IST on Friday, June 21 at the Arena AufSchalke.

