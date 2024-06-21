MagazineBuy Print

Euro 2024: Dominant Spain outclasses Italy 1-0 to book last-16 spot

Spain will finish top of Group B regardless of the outcome of its last match in the opening phase against Albania on Monday and will play a third-placed side from another group in the last 16.

Published : Jun 21, 2024 02:24 IST , GELSENKIRCHEN - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Spain’s Alvaro Morata and Lamine Yamal celebrate the winning goal, an own goal scored by Italy’s Riccardo Calafiori.
Spain’s Alvaro Morata and Lamine Yamal celebrate the winning goal, an own goal scored by Italy’s Riccardo Calafiori. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Spain’s Alvaro Morata and Lamine Yamal celebrate the winning goal, an own goal scored by Italy’s Riccardo Calafiori. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Spain outclassed defending champion Italy and booked a place in the knockout stages of Euro 2024 with a 1-0 win on Thursday that was settled by Riccardo Calafiori’s own goal but could have ended in a much bigger victory for Luis de la Fuente’s side.

Spain, seeking revenge for its elimination from Euro 2020 by the Italians, put the Azzurri on the back foot from the kickoff, driving forward at every opportunity through irrepressible young wingers Nico Williams and Lamine Yamal.

Pedri’s second-minute header from a Williams cross was tipped over by Gianluigi Donnarumma and eight minutes later Williams flashed a header wide, setting the tone for the match as Spain pinned Italy in its half.

Italy’s usually rock-steady defence was unable to stop the red tide and Donnarumma had to stretch his long frame to tip over a 30-metre rocket from Fabian Ruiz in the 25th minute.

AS IT HAPPENED | SPAIN VS ITALY HIGHLIGHTS

The first Italian attempt did not come until first-half stoppage time and the pressure on coach Luciano Spalletti’s team resumed immediately after the interval.

The deadlock was broken in the 55th minute when Williams fired in a cross from the left which glanced off Alvaro Morata’s head and Donnarumma’s outstretched glove before hitting Calafiori on the knee and going in.

Spain poured forward again with Yamal flashing a shot just wide before Williams curled another effort on to the bar.

Spain will finish top of Group B regardless of the outcome of its last match in the opening phase against Albania on Monday and will play a third-placed side from another group in the last 16.

Italy must avoid defeat in its last group game against Croatia to guarantee qualification.

Related Topics

Spain /

Italy /

Euro 2024 /

Euro 2024

