Euro 2024: Group B points table; Spain confirms spot in last 16 after beating Italy 1-0

Take a look at the Euro 2024 Group B points table after the Spain vs Italy match on Thursday.

Published : Jun 21, 2024 02:37 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Spain’s Alvaro Morata, Dani Carvajal, and Lamine Yamal celebrate after an own goal by Italy’s Riccardo Calafiori during a Group B match between Spain and Italy.
Spain’s Alvaro Morata, Dani Carvajal, and Lamine Yamal celebrate after an own goal by Italy’s Riccardo Calafiori during a Group B match between Spain and Italy. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Spain qualified for the Euro 2024 round of 16 as the group topper after a 1-0 win against Italy in their Group B contest at the Arena AufSchalke on Friday.

The match’s only goal came in the 55th minute when Italy centre-back Riccardon Calafiori put the ball inside his net.

ALSO READ | Complete points table after Spain vs Italy Group B match

Albania snatched a stoppage-time equaliser for a stunning 2-2 draw against Croatia in a thrilling European Championship contest on Wednesday but the result left both countries with a tall order if they are to progress to the last 16.

GROUP B STANDINGS

Team Points Matches Played Wins Draws Losses GF GA GD
Spain 6 2 2 0 0 4 0 4
Italy 3 2 1 0 1 2 2 0
Albania 1 2 0 1 1 3 4 -1
Croatia 1 2 0 1 1 2 5 -3

(Updated after Spain vs Italy)

Related Topics

Euro 2024 /

Euro 2024 /

Spain /

Italy

Retirement isn't a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

