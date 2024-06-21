Euro 2024: Group B points table; Spain confirms spot in last 16 after beating Italy 1-0

Spain qualified for the Euro 2024 round of 16 as the group topper after a 1-0 win against Italy in their Group B contest at the Arena AufSchalke on Friday.

The match’s only goal came in the 55th minute when Italy centre-back Riccardon Calafiori put the ball inside his net.

Albania snatched a stoppage-time equaliser for a stunning 2-2 draw against Croatia in a thrilling European Championship contest on Wednesday but the result left both countries with a tall order if they are to progress to the last 16.

GROUP B STANDINGS

Team Points Matches Played Wins Draws Losses GF GA GD Spain 6 2 2 0 0 4 0 4 Italy 3 2 1 0 1 2 2 0 Albania 1 2 0 1 1 3 4 -1 Croatia 1 2 0 1 1 2 5 -3

(Updated after Spain vs Italy)