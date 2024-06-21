Euro 2024: Group B points table; Spain confirms spot in last 16 after beating Italy 1-0

Spain qualified for the Euro 2024 round of 16 as the group topper after a 1-0 win against Italy in their Group B contest at the Arena AufSchalke on Friday.
The match’s only goal came in the 55th minute when Italy centre-back Riccardon Calafiori put the ball inside his net.
Albania snatched a stoppage-time equaliser for a stunning 2-2 draw against Croatia in a thrilling European Championship contest on Wednesday but the result left both countries with a tall order if they are to progress to the last 16.
GROUP B STANDINGS
|Team
|Points
|Matches Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Spain
|6
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|0
|4
|Italy
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|0
|Albania
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|4
|-1
|Croatia
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|5
|-3
(Updated after Spain vs Italy)
