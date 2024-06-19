Euro 2024: Complete points table after Portugal vs Czechia; Top standings in each group after matchday one

At the end of matchday one of Euro 2024, take a look at the standings in every group.
FOLLOW THE MATCH LIVE | CROATIA VS ALBANIA LIVE SCORE, EURO 2024
GROUP A
Germany beat Scotland 5-1 in the opening day and has three points to its name. Switzerland too made a flying start to its campaign with a 3-1 win over Hungary.
|Team
|Points
|Matches played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Germany
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|1
|4
|Switzerland
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|Hungary
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|-2
|Scotland
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|5
|-4
GROUP B
Spain leads the standings after cruising to a 3-0 win against Croatia in their opening match of the campaign. Defending champion Italy also notched a 2-1 win against Albania in their opening match but remains second on goal difference.
|Team
|Points
|Matches played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Spain
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|Italy
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|Albania
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|Croatia
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|-3
GROUP C
England leads the standings after a narrow 1-0 win against Serbia in their opening match of the campaign. Denmark and Slovenia occupy second and third, respectively after playing out a 1-1 draw in their match, while Serbia stays bottom of the standings.
|Team
|Points
|Matches played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|GF
|GA
|GD
|England
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Denmark
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Slovenia
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Serbia
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
GROUP D
Netherlands stays top of Group D after a 2-1 win against Poland in their opening Group D fixture, with Wout Weghorst scoring a late winner for the Dutch.
France, which has the same points-tally and goal difference as the Netherlands, stays second because the Dutch have scored a goal more than the Les Blues.
|Team
|Points
|Mathches played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Netherlands
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|France
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Poland
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|Austria
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
GROUP E
Romania bagged a convincing 3-0 win against Ukraine, a result not many would have predicted ahead of the match.
Belgium, favourite to top Group E, stays third after Slovakia pulled off a shock 1-0 win against the Red Devils. Slovakia, with three points, is tied with Romania, but it stays second due to goal difference.
|Team
|Points
|Matches played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Romania
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|Slovakia
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Belgium
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|Ukrain
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|-3
GROUP F
Turkey takes top spot in Group F of Euro 2024 after beating Georgia 3-1 in the first match of Group F at the BVB Stadion Dortmund on Tuesday.
In the final game of matchday one, Youngster Francisco Conceicao snatched Portugal a last-gasp 2-1 win over the Czech Republic in its Group F opener on Tuesday just minutes after coming off the bench.
Turkey which has the same points as Portugal (3), takes the top spot due to superior goal difference..
|Team
|Points
|Matches played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Turkey
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|Portugal
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|Czechia
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|Georgia
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|-2
Latest on Sportstar
- Croatia vs Albania LIVE, Euro 2024 updates: Lineups out, CRO v ALB, Modric starts, 6:30 PM kick-off, Where to watch
- Euro 2024: Complete points table after Portugal vs Czechia; Top standings in each group after matchday one
- WI vs ENG LIVE Streaming info, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: West Indies v England match start time, toss, venue, details
- IND-W vs SA-W Second ODI Live Score: India - 325/3; Arundhati dismisses Britz for maiden ODI wicket
- WI vs ENG head-to-head, T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies vs England overall stats, most runs, wickets
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE