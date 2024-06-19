MagazineBuy Print

Euro 2024: Complete points table after Portugal vs Czechia; Top standings in each group after matchday one

Take a look at the Euro 2024 group-wise points table after the last match of matchday one between Portugal and Czechi on Tuesday.

Published : Jun 19, 2024 18:05 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo.
Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

At the end of matchday one of Euro 2024, take a look at the standings in every group.

FOLLOW THE MATCH LIVE | CROATIA VS ALBANIA LIVE SCORE, EURO 2024

GROUP A

Germany beat Scotland 5-1 in the opening day and has three points to its name. Switzerland too made a flying start to its campaign with a 3-1 win over Hungary.

Team Points Matches played Wins Draws Losses GF GA GD
Germany 3 1 1 0 0 5 1 4
Switzerland 3 1 1 0 0 3 1 2
Hungary 0 1 0 0 1 1 3 -2
Scotland 0 1 0 0 1 1 5 -4

GROUP B

Spain leads the standings after cruising to a 3-0 win against Croatia in their opening match of the campaign. Defending champion Italy also notched a 2-1 win against Albania in their opening match but remains second on goal difference.

Team Points Matches played Wins Draws Losses GF GA GD
Spain 3 1 1 0 0 3 0 3
Italy 3 1 1 0 0 2 1 1
Albania 0 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1
Croatia 0 1 0 0 1 0 3 -3

GROUP C

England leads the standings after a narrow 1-0 win against Serbia in their opening match of the campaign. Denmark and Slovenia occupy second and third, respectively after playing out a 1-1 draw in their match, while Serbia stays bottom of the standings.

Team Points Matches played Wins Draws Losses GF GA GD
England 3 1 1 0 0 1 0 1
Denmark 1 1 0 1 0 1 1 0
Slovenia 1 1 0 1 0 1 1 0
Serbia 0 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1

GROUP D

Netherlands stays top of Group D after a 2-1 win against Poland in their opening Group D fixture, with Wout Weghorst scoring a late winner for the Dutch.

France, which has the same points-tally and goal difference as the Netherlands, stays second because the Dutch have scored a goal more than the Les Blues.

Team Points Mathches played Wins Draws Losses GF GA GD
Netherlands 3 1 1 0 0 2 1 1
France 3 1 1 0 0 1 0 1
Poland 0 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1
Austria 0 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1

GROUP E

Romania bagged a convincing 3-0 win against Ukraine, a result not many would have predicted ahead of the match.

Belgium, favourite to top Group E, stays third after Slovakia pulled off a shock 1-0 win against the Red Devils. Slovakia, with three points, is tied with Romania, but it stays second due to goal difference.

Team Points Matches played Wins Draws Losses GF GA GD
Romania 3 1 1 0 0 3 0 3
Slovakia 3 1 1 0 0 1 0 1
Belgium 0 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1
Ukrain 0 1 0 0 1 0 3 -3

GROUP F

Turkey takes top spot in Group F of Euro 2024 after beating Georgia 3-1 in the first match of Group F at the BVB Stadion Dortmund on Tuesday.

In the final game of matchday one, Youngster Francisco Conceicao snatched Portugal a last-gasp 2-1 win over the Czech Republic in its Group F opener on Tuesday just minutes after coming off the bench.

Turkey which has the same points as Portugal (3), takes the top spot due to superior goal difference..

Team Points Matches played Wins Draws Losses GF GA GD
Turkey 3 1 1 0 0 3 1 2
Portugal 3 1 1 0 0 2 1 1
Czechia 0 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1
Georgia 0 1 0 0 1 1 3 -2

Euro 2024 /
Euro 2024

Euro 2024 /

Euro 2024

