ESP vs ITA, Euro 2024: New look Spain and Italy meet in battle of play styles

Euro 2024: Both Spain and Italy have shown a different style of football in Germany from what fans typically expect.

Published : Jun 19, 2024 18:39 IST , DORTMUND - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Spain’s Fermin exercises during a training session ahead of Group B match against Italy at the Euro 2024.
Spain’s Fermin exercises during a training session ahead of Group B match against Italy at the Euro 2024. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Spain's Fermin exercises during a training session ahead of Group B match against Italy at the Euro 2024.

Retooled versions of Spain and Italy meet on Thursday in a highly anticipated Euro 2024 Group B encounter between the winners of three of the last four European Championships.

Both sides have shown a different style of football in Germany from what fans typically expect.

Spain thrashed Croatia 3-0 in its opener on Saturday playing a faster, more direct approach than the possession-based “tiki-taka” style which saw it crowned European champion in 2008 and 2012 as well as World Cup winner in 2010.

With its golden generation of pass masters Xavi Hernandez, Andres Iniesta and Xabi Alonso long gone, Spain has transitioned to a more flexible approach under new manager Luis de la Fuente which is better suited to the young, versatile squad at his disposal.

Against an ageing Croatia side, Spain applied a relentless high press combined with quick transitions that seemed to catch its rival off-guard.

“We are turning the national team into a team that have many faces,” De la Fuente told a press conference on Saturday.

“The other countries no longer know what kind of attack we are going to implement and this is a reason to be very happy because it could put Spain back on the level that is expected from us.”

Also read | Serbia hit with UEFA charges and investigation for fan misconduct and discrimination

With doubt surrounding the status of midfielder Rodri and captain Alvaro Morata after they picked up injuries against Croatia, De la Fuente, 62, has been keeping his cards close to his chest for Thursday’s match, closing Spain’s practice to the media for two consecutive days.

Defending champion Italy, beaten 4-0 by Spain in the 2012 final, sees little point in trying to disguise its intentions.

Tasked with restoring belief for fans devastated by its failure to qualify for the last two World Cups, manager Luciano Spalletti has put his own mark on the side since taking over last year after winning the Serie A title with Napoli.

Steering clear of Italy’s traditional ‘defence-first’ Catenaccio system, Spalletti has implemented a more attack-minded approach, which it used to great effect in beating Albania 2-1 in its opener.

Under Spalletti Italy seeks to control possession and dominate small areas of the pitch with intense pressure, allowing Nicolo Barella and Lorenzo Pellegrini to service forwards Davide Frattesi and Federico Chiesa on the wings.

If styles make fights, Thursday’s match in Gelsenkirchen should be a cracker.

