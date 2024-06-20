IND vs AFG: Jasprit Bumrah bowls most economical spell by an Indian in T20 World Cup history

Jasprit Bumrah picked three wickets and conceded just seven runs to record the most economical spell by an Indian during the match against Afghanistan in Barbados on Thursday.

Bumrah bettered the previous record held by Arshdeep Singh who registered figures of 4/9 against the United States of America earlier in this tournament.

All Bumrah took just two deliveries to open his account as he removed in-form Rahmanullah Gurbaz on 11 in the second over of Afghanistan’s innings. He ended up giving just a single off his first over.

Bumrah followed it up with another wicket in his second over, accounting for Hazratullah Zazai’s scalp in the fifth over of the innings while giving four runs.

Skipper Rohit Sharma brought him back in the 16th over where India’s premier pacer picked another wicket while leaking just two runs. He ended his spell with a maiden to finish with an impressive figure of 4-1-7-3.