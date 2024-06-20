MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Euro 2024: England stays top of Group C despite 1-1 draw against Denmark

Despite the result, England retains the top spot with four points, while Denmark is second with two points.

Published : Jun 20, 2024 23:23 IST , FRANKFURT - 2 MINS READ

AP
Denmark’s Morten Hjulmand, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring his sides first goal during a Group C match against England.
Denmark’s Morten Hjulmand, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring his sides first goal during a Group C match against England. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Denmark’s Morten Hjulmand, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring his sides first goal during a Group C match against England. | Photo Credit: AP

England was far from convincing in a 1-1 draw with Denmark on Thursday even if it likely ensured advancing to the round of 16 at the European Championship.

Harry Kane gave England another fast start at Euro 2024, scoring it the 18th minute, but the captain was substituted off in the second half as the team faded. England coach Gareth Southgate removed his forward line in a triple substitution with 25 minutes to play.

Denmark leveled in the 34th when Morten Hjulmand fired in a powerful low shot from long distance, after Kane gave away the ball in defense.

The Danes made England look ragged in the second half, attacking the end from where English fans’ anxiety and jeers increased late in the game.

England has four points from two games, after edging past Serbia 1-0 in its first match. That points tally always has been enough to advance in the 24-team Euros format.

Still, England can finish in any position from first to third in the Group C standings after playing unbeaten Slovenia next Tuesday.

Slovenia drew 1-1 with Serbia earlier Thursday, four days after getting the same result against Denmark. Serbia and Denmark also play Tuesday evening.

Southgate had defended his players from what seemed like unfair criticism for the nervy nature of the win against Serbia, ceding some control after Jude Bellingham’s early goal.

Bellingham was subdued Thursday and Southgate removed the stellar strike trio of Kane, Phil Foden and Bukayo Saka in one sweep. Jarrod Bowen, Eberechi Eze, Ollie Watkins came on and within two minutes Watkins almost scored with a shot after a darting run.

Southgate looked flat-out furious in the 85th after England repeatedly gave away the ball and surrendered a series chances to Denmark.

The England coach barked at his players from the dugout with both index fingers pointing to his temples, urging them to think.

England seized the lead on sleepiness in the Denmark defense. Hesitation by Victor Kristiansen let right-back Kyle Walker surge past him to steal the ball for a pass across the goalmouth.

When the ball reached Kane he poked home a left-footed shot for a record extending 64th England goal for the captain.

Kane had his part in Denmark’s leveler. His unwise pass out of defense soon went to Hjulmand, who strode forward to fire a low shot past goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and in the net off his right-hand post.

The game was played beneath a closed stadium roof on slippery turf that cut up after steady rain this week.

The teams had royal watchers from the stands with the king of Denmark, Frederik X, and future king of England, Prince William, at the game.

Related stories

Related Topics

England /

Denmark /

Euro 2024 /

Euro 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs AFG, T20 World Cup 2024: Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah shine as India strolls past Afghanistan
    Ashwin Achal
  2. IND vs AFG: Jasprit Bumrah bowls most economical spell by an Indian in T20 World Cup history
    Team Sportstar
  3. Euro 2024: England stays top of Group C despite 1-1 draw against Denmark
    AP
  4. Spain vs Italy LIVE score, Euro 2024: Yamal, Laporte start for La Roja; Where to watch ESP v ITA; Kick-off at 12:30 AM IST
    Team Sportstar
  5. T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight Group 1 Points Table after IND vs AFG: India gets first points with comfortable win against Afghanistan
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Euro 2024: England stays top of Group C despite 1-1 draw against Denmark
    AP
  2. How to watch Copa America 2024 live in Bangladesh?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Spain vs Italy LIVE score, Euro 2024: Yamal, Laporte start for La Roja; Where to watch ESP v ITA; Kick-off at 12:30 AM IST
    Team Sportstar
  4. Copa America 2024 full squads: Complete list of all players, teams
    Team Sportstar
  5. Euro 2024: England concedes first group stage goal in Euros since 2016
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs AFG, T20 World Cup 2024: Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah shine as India strolls past Afghanistan
    Ashwin Achal
  2. IND vs AFG: Jasprit Bumrah bowls most economical spell by an Indian in T20 World Cup history
    Team Sportstar
  3. Euro 2024: England stays top of Group C despite 1-1 draw against Denmark
    AP
  4. Spain vs Italy LIVE score, Euro 2024: Yamal, Laporte start for La Roja; Where to watch ESP v ITA; Kick-off at 12:30 AM IST
    Team Sportstar
  5. T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight Group 1 Points Table after IND vs AFG: India gets first points with comfortable win against Afghanistan
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment