Euro 2024: Christian Eriksen equals Simon Kjaer’s record for most international caps in Denmark vs England

Christian Eriksen has equalled Simon Kjaer’s record for the most international appearances for Denmark after starting in his side’s Euro 2024 Group C match against England played at the Frankfurt Arena on Thursday.

Eriksen is making his 132nd appearance for Denmark while Kjaer starts on the bench.

Eriksen made his first appearance in the European Championship against Slovenia on Sunday, three years after suffering a cardiac arrest during the Danes’ Euro 2020 match against Finland in Copenhagen.

Against Slovenia, Eriksen scored the first goal and also became the oldest goal scorer for Denmark in the Euros.