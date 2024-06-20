MagazineBuy Print

Spurs’ Son accepts teammate Bentancur’s apology for racist remark

A Uruguayan TV show host had asked Bentancur for a Spurs player’s shirt, to which he replied, “Sonny’s?”, adding: “It could be Sonny’s cousin too as they all look the same.”

Published : Jun 20, 2024 17:51 IST , BENGALURU - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Tottenham Hotspur’s Son Heung-min (left) and Rodrigo Bentancur (right).
FILE PHOTO: Tottenham Hotspur’s Son Heung-min (left) and Rodrigo Bentancur (right). | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Tottenham Hotspur’s Son Heung-min (left) and Rodrigo Bentancur (right). | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min has accepted an apology from teammate Rodrigo Bentancur after the Uruguayan had said all South Korean people “look the same” during a television appearance.

In a short clip posted on social media from Uruguayan Television programme Por La Camiseta, host Rafa Cotelo asked Bentancur for a Spurs player’s shirt, to which he replied, “Sonny’s?”, adding: “It could be Sonny’s cousin too as they all look the same.”

The midfielder apologised for his comments last week.

“I’ve spoken with Lolo (Bentancur),” South Korea captain Son said in a post on Instagram.

“He made a mistake, he knows this and has apologised. Lolo would not mean to ever intentionally say something offensive. We are brothers and nothing has changed at all.

“We’re past this, we’re united, and we will be back together in pre-season to fight for our club as one.”

ALSO READ: Tottenham Hotspurs’ Bentancur apologises to Son for racist remark

In a separate statement on Thursday, Tottenham said it would provide further education to all players “in line with our diversity, equality and inclusion objectives”.

“We fully support that our captain Sonny feels that he can draw a line under the incident and that the team can focus on the new season ahead,” Spurs added.

