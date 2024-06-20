Premier League: Leicester City appoints former Forest coach Steve Cooper as manager

Newly-promoted Leicester City has named former Nottingham Forest coach Steve Cooper as manager on a three-year contract, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

The 44-year-old replaces Enzo Maresca, who left the club this month to join Chelsea. Maresca led Leicester straight back to the top flight as they finished top of the Championship.

“I am excited to work with such a talented squad and I’m looking forward to the challenge of achieving our shared ambitions in the Premier League,” Cooper said in a statement.

Leicester City Football Club can confirm the appointment of Steve Cooper as our new First Team Manager 🔵 — Leicester City (@LCFC) June 20, 2024

He was sacked by top-flight Forest in December last year.

The Welshman had joined the Midlands club in September 2021 on a two-year deal when they were bottom of the Championship (second tier). He led Forest to promotion the following May, winning the playoffs after finishing fourth.

“His vision for the team, including his ability to develop players and implement a dynamic style of play, is very much aligned with our aspirations for the club,” Leicester chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha said in a statement.

“As a leader, he has the ability to build on the strong relationship that has been forged between our fans and our team, strengthening a bond that will be vital to us re-establishing the club in the Premier League.”