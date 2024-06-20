MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Inter Miami beats the Columbus Crew 2-1 without Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez

Ian Fray and Leo Campana each scored in the opening 22 minutes, and short-handed Inter Miami beat the Columbus Crew 2-1 on Wednesday night without Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

Published : Jun 20, 2024 11:00 IST , FORT LAUDERDALE - 1 MIN READ

AP
Ian Fray #17 of Inter Miami dribbles the ball against Yaw Yeboah #14 of Columbus Crew.
Ian Fray #17 of Inter Miami dribbles the ball against Yaw Yeboah #14 of Columbus Crew. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

Ian Fray #17 of Inter Miami dribbles the ball against Yaw Yeboah #14 of Columbus Crew. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Ian Fray and Leo Campana each scored in the opening 22 minutes, and short-handed Inter Miami beat the Columbus Crew 2-1 on Wednesday night without Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

Miami (12-3-5) played without Messi, Suarez and midfielder Matias Rojas due to international duty in the Copa América.

Columbus (7-3-6), the reigning MLS Cup champions, had won its last four road games. Columbus hasn’t played at Lower.com Field since May 11, a string of six straight games.

READ | Copa America 2024: Messi’s Argentina face debutants Canada in Copa opener

Fray, in his first MLS game since July 15, 2023 due to an ACL surgery, opened the scoring in the 10th minute by heading in Julian Gressel’s corner kick.

Campana made it 2-0 in the 21st with his fifth goal of the season. Campana’s header was saved by Patrick Schulte, but he was first to the rebound.

Cucho Hernandez scored for Columbus in the 40th when he poked home Aidan Morris’ cross for his sixth goal.

Columbus midfielder and captain Darlington Nagbe became the 10th player in MLS history to make 400 regular-season appearances. Dax McCarty (477) and Kei Kamara (429) are the only active players with more games played.

Related Topics

Lionel Messi /

Luis Suarez /

Inter Miami FC /

The Columbus Crew /

MLS

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Inter Miami beats the Columbus Crew 2-1 without Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez
    AP
  2. T20 World Cup 2024: Quite excited to play India in a day game, says Afghanistan coach Jonathan Trott
    PTI
  3. Copa America 2024: Who is the referee for the Argentina vs Canada Group A match?
    Team Sportstar
  4. T20 World Cup 2024: Andries Gous made life tough for South Africa, admits captain Aiden Markram
    PTI
  5. Pacy Popovici puts 100 metres freestyle rivals on notice
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Inter Miami beats the Columbus Crew 2-1 without Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez
    AP
  2. Denmark vs England, Euro 2024: Predicted line-ups of DEN v ENG, expected formations
    Team Sportstar
  3. Euro 2024: Denmark vs England all time head-to-head record
    Team Sportstar
  4. Denmark vs England LIVE streaming info, Euro 2024: When, where to watch DEN v ENG; Preview
    Team Sportstar
  5. Euro 2024: Who is the referee of the Slovenia vs Serbia Group C match?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Inter Miami beats the Columbus Crew 2-1 without Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez
    AP
  2. T20 World Cup 2024: Quite excited to play India in a day game, says Afghanistan coach Jonathan Trott
    PTI
  3. Copa America 2024: Who is the referee for the Argentina vs Canada Group A match?
    Team Sportstar
  4. T20 World Cup 2024: Andries Gous made life tough for South Africa, admits captain Aiden Markram
    PTI
  5. Pacy Popovici puts 100 metres freestyle rivals on notice
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment