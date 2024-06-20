MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Copa America 2024: Messi’s Argentina face debutants Canada in Copa opener

This year’s tournament brings together 10 South American teams and six from North and Central America and the Caribbean, in the 48th edition of the tournament, hosted for the second time by the United States.

Published : Jun 20, 2024 07:30 IST , ATLANTA - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Lionel Messi works out with his team, Argentina, before a COPA soccer match, Monday, June 17, 2024, in Kennesaw, Ga. Argentina plays team Canada on June 20, in Atlanta.
Lionel Messi works out with his team, Argentina, before a COPA soccer match, Monday, June 17, 2024, in Kennesaw, Ga. Argentina plays team Canada on June 20, in Atlanta. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Lionel Messi works out with his team, Argentina, before a COPA soccer match, Monday, June 17, 2024, in Kennesaw, Ga. Argentina plays team Canada on June 20, in Atlanta. | Photo Credit: AP

Defending champion Argentina, led by Lionel Messi, kick off its Copa America Group A campaign against tournament debutant Canada on Thursday in Atlanta.

The Argentines, who won the tournament in 2021 and went on to hoist the 2022 World Cup, are no strangers to Copa America success.

It reached the finals in 2015 and 2016 and finished third in 2019.

This year’s tournament brings together 10 South American teams and six from North and Central America and the Caribbean, in the 48th edition of the tournament, hosted for the second time by the United States.

Holding the tournament’s all-time record with 34 top-three finishes and 128 match victories, Argentina are a formidable force.

Messi, tied for seventh place in the tournament’s all-time scoring chart with 13 goals, also holds the record with 17 assists.

On Thursday he will surpass Chile’s Sergio Livingstone record by playing in his 35th Copa America match.

ALSO READ | Copa America 2024 schedule PDF Download: Complete list of matches with dates, teams, venues

Argentina, coached by Lionel Scaloni and featuring 21 players from their World Cup-winning squad, are tipped to make it to the final on July 14 in Miami, Florida.

However, Messi insists they will not be complacent.

“Today, we can say that we are the best because we are the world champions. But that does not make us believe that we are going to win this Copa America by walking,” Messi said.

Ranked number one in the FIFA world rankings, Argentina will face 49th-ranked Canada.

With newly appointed American coach Jesse Marsch, Canada are using the tournament as preparation for the 2026 World Cup which they will co-host with the U.S. and Mexico.

Canada’s Copa America squad features only two players over age 30 -- goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau (30) and midfielder Jonathan Osorio (32) -- and 15 are aged 25 or younger.

“I think it’s been good for this new group. It’s kind of a new era and guys are responding really well,” Osorio said.

The youthfulness contrasts with Messi, who turns 37 on Monday and has shown no signs of slowing down, with 12 goals in 12 matches for Inter Miami in the MLS this season.

Canada’s next match is against Peru on Tuesday, the same day Argentina face Chile. Both teams will wrap up their group games on June 29 with Canada taking on Chile and Argentina playing Peru.

Related Topics

Lionel Messi /

Copa America 2024 /

Copa America /

Canada /

FIFA

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WI vs ENG Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Pooran, Russell fall in quick succession; West Indies 162/4 (18) vs England
    Team Sportstar
  2. USA vs SA, T20 World Cup 2024: Gous’ innings in vain as South Africa beats United States by 18 runs
    PTI
  3. IND vs AFG head-to-head record, T20 World Cup 2024: India vs Afghanistan overall stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024: Lyles, Richardson headline US Olympic trials
    Reuters
  5. WI vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies’ Brandon King retires hurt in Super Eight clash against England
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Copa America 2024: Messi’s Argentina face debutants Canada in Copa opener
    Reuters
  2. Copa America - the world’s oldest international tournament 
    Team Sportstar
  3. Copa America 2024: History of guest nations over the years before tournament before Argentina vs Canada
    Team Sportstar
  4. Argentina vs Canada, Copa America 2024: Predicted lineups; Team news ahead of ARG v CAN Group A match
    Team Sportstar
  5. Argentina vs Canada LIVE streaming info, Copa America 2024: When, where to watch Messi in ARG v CAN, Preview
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WI vs ENG Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Pooran, Russell fall in quick succession; West Indies 162/4 (18) vs England
    Team Sportstar
  2. USA vs SA, T20 World Cup 2024: Gous’ innings in vain as South Africa beats United States by 18 runs
    PTI
  3. IND vs AFG head-to-head record, T20 World Cup 2024: India vs Afghanistan overall stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024: Lyles, Richardson headline US Olympic trials
    Reuters
  5. WI vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies’ Brandon King retires hurt in Super Eight clash against England
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment