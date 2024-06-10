Copa America 2024 schedule PDF Download: Complete list of matches with dates, teams, venues

The South American continental tournament, set to begin on June 20, will be played in the United States of America, with Lionel Messi’s Argentina entering Copa as the defending champion.
The 48th edition of the world’s oldest football tournament involving national teams, scheduled to be played from June 20 to July 14.
The United States is hosting the continental showpiece event for the second time, having done so in 2016. Earlier, the Copa America 2024 was expected to be hosted by Ecuador due to CONMEBOL’s host rotation order.
However, in November 2022, the country surprisingly declined to host the tournament and Peru and the United States had both expressed interest in organising the tournament. Ultimately, the United States was chosen as the host.
The 2024 edition of the Copa America will start on June 20 (local time), with the final set to bet played at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Florida, which is home to for the Miami Dolphins of the National Football League (NFL) and the Miami Hurricanes, the University of Miami’s NCAA Division I college football team.
List of host cities and stadiums
Copa America full schedule
Following is the complete schedule of Copa America 2024, with kick-off times in local time as well as Indian time:
|Date
|Match No.
|Match
|Kick-off Time (Local time)
|Kick-off Time (IST)
|Venue
|June 20
|1
|Argentina vs Canada
|8:00 pm
|5:30 am (June 21)
|Atlanta
|June 21
|2
|Peru vs Chile
|7:00 pm
|5:30 am (June 22)
|Arlington
|June 22
|3
|Mexico vs Jamaica
|8:00 pm
|6:30 am (June 23)
|Houston
|June 22
|4
|Ecuador vs Venezuela
|3:00 pm
|3:30 am (June 23)
|Santa Clara
|June 23
|5
|USA vs Bolivia
|5:00 pm
|3:30 am (June 24)
|Arlington
|June 23
|6
|Uruguay vs Panama
|9:00 pm
|6:30 am (June 24)
|Miami
|June 24
|7
|Brazil vs Croatia
|6:00 pm
|6:30 am (June 25)
|Inglewood
|June 24
|8
|Colombia vs Paraguay
|5:00 pm
|3:30 am (June 25)
|Houston
|June 25
|9
|Chile vs Argentina
|9:00 pm
|6:30 am (June 26)
|East Rutherford
|June 25
|10
|Peru vs Canada
|5:00 pm
|3:30 am (June 26)
|Kansas City
|June 26
|11
|Venezuela vs Mexico
|6:00 pm
|6:30 am (June 27)
|Inglewood
|June 26
|12
|Ecuador vs Jamaica
|3:00 pm
|3:30 am (June 27)
|Las Vegas
|June 27
|13
|Panama vs USA
|6:00 pm
|3:30 am (June 28)
|Atlanta
|June 27
|14
|Uruguay vs Bolivia
|9:00 pm
|6:30 am (June 28)
|East Rutherford
|June 28
|15
|Paraguay vs Brazil
|6:00 pm
|6:30 am (June 29)
|Las Vegas
|June 28
|16
|Colombia vs Costa Rica
|3:00 pm
|3:30 am (June 29)
|Glendale
|June 29
|17
|Argentina vs Peru
|8:00 pm
|5:30 am (June 30)
|Miami
|June 29
|18
|Canada vs Chile
|8:00 pm
|5:30 am (June 30)
|Orlando
|June 30
|19
|Mexico vs Ecuador
|5:00 pm
|5:30 am (July 1)
|Glendale
|June 30
|20
|Jamaica vs Venezuela
|7:00 pm
|5:30 am (July 1)
|Austin
|July 1
|21
|USA vs Uruguay
|8:00 pm
|6:30 am (July 2)
|Kansas City
|July 1
|22
|Bolivia vs Panama
|9:00 pm
|6:30 am (July 2)
|Orlando
|July 2
|23
|Brazil vs Colombia
|6:00 pm
|6:30 am (July 3)
|Santa Clara
|July 2
|24
|Costa Rica vs Paraguay
|8:00 pm
|6:30 am (July 3)
|Austin
|Quarterfinals
|July 4
|25
|1A vs 2B
|8:00 pm
|6:30 am (July 5)
|Houston
|July 5
|26
|1B vs 2A
|8:00 pm
|6:30 am (July 6)
|Arlington
|July 6
|27
|1C vs 2D
|6:00 pm
|6:30 am (July 7)
|Las Vegas
|July 6
|28
|1D vs 2C
|3:00 pm
|3:30 am (July 7)
|Glendale
|Semifinals
|July 9
|29
|W25 vs W26
|8:00 pm
|5:30 am (July 10)
|East Rutherford
|July 10
|30
|W27 vs W28
|8:00 pm
|5:30 am (July 11)
|Charlotte
|Third-place match
|July 13
|31
|L29 vs L30
|8:00 pm
|5:30 am (July 14)
|Charlotte
|Final
|July 14
|32
|W29 vs W30
|8:00 pm
|5:30 am (July 15)
|Miami
WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH T20 WORLD CUP 2024?
For viewers in India, Copa America 2024 will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network while it can also be live streamed on the SonyLiv app.
