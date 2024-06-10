MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Copa America 2024 schedule PDF Download: Complete list of matches with dates, teams, venues

The 48th edition of the world’s oldest football tournament involving national teams, scheduled to be played from June 20 to July 14 in United States.

Published : Jun 10, 2024 21:29 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Argentina, led by Lionel Messi, is the defending champion of Copa America, which beat Brazil in the final, three years ago.
Argentina, led by Lionel Messi, is the defending champion of Copa America, which beat Brazil in the final, three years ago. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Argentina, led by Lionel Messi, is the defending champion of Copa America, which beat Brazil in the final, three years ago. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The South American continental tournament, set to begin on June 20, will be played in the United States of America, with Lionel Messi’s Argentina entering Copa as the defending champion.

The 48th edition of the world’s oldest football tournament involving national teams, scheduled to be played from June 20 to July 14.

The United States is hosting the continental showpiece event for the second time, having done so in 2016. Earlier, the Copa America 2024 was expected to be hosted by Ecuador due to CONMEBOL’s host rotation order.

However, in November 2022, the country surprisingly declined to host the tournament and Peru and the United States had both expressed interest in organising the tournament. Ultimately, the United States was chosen as the host.

The 2024 edition of the Copa America will start on June 20 (local time), with the final set to bet played at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Florida, which is home to for the Miami Dolphins of the National Football League (NFL) and the Miami Hurricanes, the University of Miami’s NCAA Division I college football team.

Download the full schedule pdf here: COPA AMERICA 2024 SCHEDULE PDF

List of host cities and stadiums

Arlington, TX at AT&T Stadium (80,000 capacity)
Atlanta, GA at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (71,000)
Austin, TX at Q2 Stadium (20,738)
Charlotte, NC at Bank of America Stadium (74,867)
East Rutherford, NJ at MetLife Stadium (82,566)
Houston, TX at NRG Stadium (72,220)
Inglewood, CA at SoFi Stadium (70,240)
Santa Clara, CA at Levi’s Stadium (68,500)
Glendale, AZ at State Farm Stadium (63,400)
Las Vegas, NV at Allegiant Stadium (61,000)
Kansas City, MO at Arrowhead Stadium (76,416)
Kansas City, KS at Children’s Mercy Park (18,467)
Miami Gardens, FL at Hard Rock Stadium (64,767)
Orlando, FL at Inter&Co Stadium (25,500)

Copa America full schedule

Following is the complete schedule of Copa America 2024, with kick-off times in local time as well as Indian time:

Date Match No. Match Kick-off Time (Local time) Kick-off Time (IST) Venue
June 20 1 Argentina vs Canada 8:00 pm 5:30 am (June 21) Atlanta
June 21 2 Peru vs Chile 7:00 pm 5:30 am (June 22) Arlington
June 22 3 Mexico vs Jamaica 8:00 pm 6:30 am (June 23) Houston
June 22 4 Ecuador vs Venezuela 3:00 pm 3:30 am (June 23) Santa Clara
June 23 5 USA vs Bolivia 5:00 pm 3:30 am (June 24) Arlington
June 23 6 Uruguay vs Panama 9:00 pm 6:30 am (June 24) Miami
June 24 7 Brazil vs Croatia 6:00 pm 6:30 am (June 25) Inglewood
June 24 8 Colombia vs Paraguay 5:00 pm 3:30 am (June 25) Houston
June 25 9 Chile vs Argentina 9:00 pm 6:30 am (June 26) East Rutherford
June 25 10 Peru vs Canada 5:00 pm 3:30 am (June 26) Kansas City
June 26 11 Venezuela vs Mexico 6:00 pm 6:30 am (June 27) Inglewood
June 26 12 Ecuador vs Jamaica 3:00 pm 3:30 am (June 27) Las Vegas
June 27 13 Panama vs USA 6:00 pm 3:30 am (June 28) Atlanta
June 27 14 Uruguay vs Bolivia 9:00 pm 6:30 am (June 28) East Rutherford
June 28 15 Paraguay vs Brazil 6:00 pm 6:30 am (June 29) Las Vegas
June 28 16 Colombia vs Costa Rica 3:00 pm 3:30 am (June 29) Glendale
June 29 17 Argentina vs Peru 8:00 pm 5:30 am (June 30) Miami
June 29 18 Canada vs Chile 8:00 pm 5:30 am (June 30) Orlando
June 30 19 Mexico vs Ecuador 5:00 pm 5:30 am (July 1) Glendale
June 30 20 Jamaica vs Venezuela 7:00 pm 5:30 am (July 1) Austin
July 1 21 USA vs Uruguay 8:00 pm 6:30 am (July 2) Kansas City
July 1 22 Bolivia vs Panama 9:00 pm 6:30 am (July 2) Orlando
July 2 23 Brazil vs Colombia 6:00 pm 6:30 am (July 3) Santa Clara
July 2 24 Costa Rica vs Paraguay 8:00 pm 6:30 am (July 3) Austin
Quarterfinals
July 4 25 1A vs 2B 8:00 pm 6:30 am (July 5) Houston
July 5 26 1B vs 2A 8:00 pm 6:30 am (July 6) Arlington
July 6 27 1C vs 2D 6:00 pm 6:30 am (July 7) Las Vegas
July 6 28 1D vs 2C 3:00 pm 3:30 am (July 7) Glendale
Semifinals
July 9 29 W25 vs W26 8:00 pm 5:30 am (July 10) East Rutherford
July 10 30 W27 vs W28 8:00 pm 5:30 am (July 11) Charlotte
Third-place match
July 13 31 L29 vs L30 8:00 pm 5:30 am (July 14) Charlotte
Final
July 14 32 W29 vs W30 8:00 pm 5:30 am (July 15) Miami

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH T20 WORLD CUP 2024?

For viewers in India, Copa America 2024 will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network while it can also be live streamed on the SonyLiv app.

Related Topics

Copa America 2024 /

Copa America /

Lionel Messi

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SA vs BAN Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa 106/7; Miller, Klaasen fall as SA eyes late flourish
    Team Sportstar
  2. Copa America 2024 schedule PDF Download: Complete list of matches with dates, teams, venues
    Team Sportstar
  3. Mansukh Mandaviya appointed Sports Minister in Modi’s new cabinet
    Team Sportstar
  4. Motorsports weekend wrap: Verstappen returns to winning ways in Canadian Grand Prix; Memorable outing for Maini brothers
    Kavita Menon
  5. Comparing IPL and T20 WC strike rates: Why the world is falling behind franchise cricket
    Anish Pathiyil,Pranay Rajiv ,Dhruva Prasad
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on International

  1. Copa America 2024 schedule PDF Download: Complete list of matches with dates, teams, venues
    Team Sportstar
  2. Euro 2024: Germany midfielder Pavlovic out of training camp with illness ahead of tournament opener
    AP
  3. Euro 2024: Czech midfielder Sadilek to miss Euros over tricycle crash during training camp
    Reuters
  4. England at Euro 2024: Full squad, match timings, live streaming info, preview, team news
    Team Sportstar
  5. Serbia at Euro 2024: Full squad, match timings, live streaming info, preview, team news
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SA vs BAN Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa 106/7; Miller, Klaasen fall as SA eyes late flourish
    Team Sportstar
  2. Copa America 2024 schedule PDF Download: Complete list of matches with dates, teams, venues
    Team Sportstar
  3. Mansukh Mandaviya appointed Sports Minister in Modi’s new cabinet
    Team Sportstar
  4. Motorsports weekend wrap: Verstappen returns to winning ways in Canadian Grand Prix; Memorable outing for Maini brothers
    Kavita Menon
  5. Comparing IPL and T20 WC strike rates: Why the world is falling behind franchise cricket
    Anish Pathiyil,Pranay Rajiv ,Dhruva Prasad
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment