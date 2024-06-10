Copa America 2024 schedule PDF Download: Complete list of matches with dates, teams, venues

The South American continental tournament, set to begin on June 20, will be played in the United States of America, with Lionel Messi’s Argentina entering Copa as the defending champion.

The 48th edition of the world’s oldest football tournament involving national teams, scheduled to be played from June 20 to July 14.

The United States is hosting the continental showpiece event for the second time, having done so in 2016. Earlier, the Copa America 2024 was expected to be hosted by Ecuador due to CONMEBOL’s host rotation order.

Llegó el mes de la CONMEBOL Copa América™ 💫 pic.twitter.com/fXzCdDguCV — CONMEBOL Copa América™️ (@CopaAmerica) June 1, 2024

However, in November 2022, the country surprisingly declined to host the tournament and Peru and the United States had both expressed interest in organising the tournament. Ultimately, the United States was chosen as the host.

The 2024 edition of the Copa America will start on June 20 (local time), with the final set to bet played at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Florida, which is home to for the Miami Dolphins of the National Football League (NFL) and the Miami Hurricanes, the University of Miami’s NCAA Division I college football team.

Download the full schedule pdf here: COPA AMERICA 2024 SCHEDULE PDF

List of host cities and stadiums

Arlington, TX at AT&T Stadium (80,000 capacity) Atlanta, GA at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (71,000) Austin, TX at Q2 Stadium (20,738) Charlotte, NC at Bank of America Stadium (74,867) East Rutherford, NJ at MetLife Stadium (82,566) Houston, TX at NRG Stadium (72,220) Inglewood, CA at SoFi Stadium (70,240) Santa Clara, CA at Levi’s Stadium (68,500) Glendale, AZ at State Farm Stadium (63,400) Las Vegas, NV at Allegiant Stadium (61,000) Kansas City, MO at Arrowhead Stadium (76,416) Kansas City, KS at Children’s Mercy Park (18,467) Miami Gardens, FL at Hard Rock Stadium (64,767) Orlando, FL at Inter&Co Stadium (25,500)

Copa America full schedule

Following is the complete schedule of Copa America 2024, with kick-off times in local time as well as Indian time:

Date Match No. Match Kick-off Time (Local time) Kick-off Time (IST) Venue June 20 1 Argentina vs Canada 8:00 pm 5:30 am (June 21) Atlanta June 21 2 Peru vs Chile 7:00 pm 5:30 am (June 22) Arlington June 22 3 Mexico vs Jamaica 8:00 pm 6:30 am (June 23) Houston June 22 4 Ecuador vs Venezuela 3:00 pm 3:30 am (June 23) Santa Clara June 23 5 USA vs Bolivia 5:00 pm 3:30 am (June 24) Arlington June 23 6 Uruguay vs Panama 9:00 pm 6:30 am (June 24) Miami June 24 7 Brazil vs Croatia 6:00 pm 6:30 am (June 25) Inglewood June 24 8 Colombia vs Paraguay 5:00 pm 3:30 am (June 25) Houston June 25 9 Chile vs Argentina 9:00 pm 6:30 am (June 26) East Rutherford June 25 10 Peru vs Canada 5:00 pm 3:30 am (June 26) Kansas City June 26 11 Venezuela vs Mexico 6:00 pm 6:30 am (June 27) Inglewood June 26 12 Ecuador vs Jamaica 3:00 pm 3:30 am (June 27) Las Vegas June 27 13 Panama vs USA 6:00 pm 3:30 am (June 28) Atlanta June 27 14 Uruguay vs Bolivia 9:00 pm 6:30 am (June 28) East Rutherford June 28 15 Paraguay vs Brazil 6:00 pm 6:30 am (June 29) Las Vegas June 28 16 Colombia vs Costa Rica 3:00 pm 3:30 am (June 29) Glendale June 29 17 Argentina vs Peru 8:00 pm 5:30 am (June 30) Miami June 29 18 Canada vs Chile 8:00 pm 5:30 am (June 30) Orlando June 30 19 Mexico vs Ecuador 5:00 pm 5:30 am (July 1) Glendale June 30 20 Jamaica vs Venezuela 7:00 pm 5:30 am (July 1) Austin July 1 21 USA vs Uruguay 8:00 pm 6:30 am (July 2) Kansas City July 1 22 Bolivia vs Panama 9:00 pm 6:30 am (July 2) Orlando July 2 23 Brazil vs Colombia 6:00 pm 6:30 am (July 3) Santa Clara July 2 24 Costa Rica vs Paraguay 8:00 pm 6:30 am (July 3) Austin Quarterfinals July 4 25 1A vs 2B 8:00 pm 6:30 am (July 5) Houston July 5 26 1B vs 2A 8:00 pm 6:30 am (July 6) Arlington July 6 27 1C vs 2D 6:00 pm 6:30 am (July 7) Las Vegas July 6 28 1D vs 2C 3:00 pm 3:30 am (July 7) Glendale Semifinals July 9 29 W25 vs W26 8:00 pm 5:30 am (July 10) East Rutherford July 10 30 W27 vs W28 8:00 pm 5:30 am (July 11) Charlotte Third-place match July 13 31 L29 vs L30 8:00 pm 5:30 am (July 14) Charlotte Final July 14 32 W29 vs W30 8:00 pm 5:30 am (July 15) Miami

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH T20 WORLD CUP 2024?

For viewers in India, Copa America 2024 will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network while it can also be live streamed on the SonyLiv app.