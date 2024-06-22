IND vs BAN Toss Update, T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh elects to bowl; India fields unchanged playing XI

India and Bangladesh will face off in a Super Eight Group 1 match of the 2024 T20 World Cup at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Saturday.
The toss hasn’t been a defining factor at this venue. The team winning the coin flip has only won three out of six matches held here in this tournament.
India remains unbeaten in the tournament after winning three out of four tosses. Meanwhile, Bangladesh has done well to register three wins in five games despite winning the toss only once.
Bangladesh wins the toss and elects to bowl.
Ahead of the match, here is a look at how both the teams have fared at the toss in the tournament:
INDIA - TOSS AND MATCH RESULTS IN T20 WORLD CUP 2024
- Tosses won: 3/4
- Won match after winning toss: 3/3
- Won match after losing toss: 1/1
BAN - TOSS AND MATCH RESULTS IN T20 WORLD CUP 2024
- Tosses won: 1/5
- Won match after winning toss: 1/1
- Won match after losing toss: 2/4
TOSS AND MATCH RESULTS AT SIR VIVIAN RICHARDS STADIUM
- Teams winning match after winning toss: 3/6
- Teams winning match after losing toss: 3/6
- Teams winning match after electing to bat: 0/1
- Teams winnnig match after electing to bowl: 2/5
