MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Copa America 2024: Peru plays out goalless draw against Chile in Group A

The teams nullified each other in a bruising first half that was low on quality, with the best chance falling to Chile’s Alexis Sanchez in the 15th minute, but the attacker sent his shot over the bar after making an intelligent run into the six-yard box.

Published : Jun 22, 2024 07:39 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Chile’s Igor Lichnovsky, left, and Peru’s Gianluca Lapadula battle for the ball during a Copa America Group A soccer match in Arlington, Texas, Friday, June 21, 2024.
Chile’s Igor Lichnovsky, left, and Peru’s Gianluca Lapadula battle for the ball during a Copa America Group A soccer match in Arlington, Texas, Friday, June 21, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Chile’s Igor Lichnovsky, left, and Peru’s Gianluca Lapadula battle for the ball during a Copa America Group A soccer match in Arlington, Texas, Friday, June 21, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Chile had goalkeeper Claudio Bravo to thank for securing a 0-0 draw against Peru in its Copa America 2024 opener on Saturday in a result that left Group A wide open.

The teams nullified each other in a bruising first half that was low on quality, with the best chance falling to Chile’s Alexis Sanchez in the 15th minute, but the attacker sent his shot over the bar after making an intelligent run into the six-yard box.

Jorge Fossati’s Peru came out with intent in the second half and created a number of promising opportunities, but Chile’s Bravo pulled off a string of saves to keep the scores level, including a remarkable double save to deny Gianluca Lapadula and Paolo Guerrero.

AS IT HAPPENED

His performance in goal made it an even more special night for the former Barcelona and Manchester City goalkeeper, who at 41 years, 2 months and 16 days became the oldest-ever Copa America player.

The teams were left with a point each, trailing Group A leaders Argentina by two following the defending champions’ 2-0 win over Canada on Thursday.

Related Topics

Copa America 2024 /

Copa America /

Chile /

Peru /

Alexis Sanchez /

Manchester City /

Barcelona

Latest on Sportstar

  1. West Indies vs USA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: Hope, Charles help WI to flying start vs United States
    Team Sportstar
  2. CAF announces new dates for 2025 AFCON in Morocco
    AFP
  3. R. Ashwin: Street cricket made me the person I am today
    Abhishek Saini
  4. Copa America 2024 Group A points table: Messi’s Argentina tops standings, Peru second, Canada last
    Team Sportstar
  5. Pele’s mother, Celeste Arantes, dies at age 101 in Brazil
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on International

  1. Copa America 2024: Peru plays out goalless draw against Chile in Group A
    Reuters
  2. Why is Kylian Mbappe wearing a black mask instead of the French tricolour in France vs Netherlands Euro 2024?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Copa America 2024: Who is the referee for the Peru vs Chile Group A match?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Copa America 2024: Top debutants who will have an impact in the CONMEBOL tournament
    Team Sportstar
  5. Copa America 2024: Year-by-year breakdown of Copa winners across all editions
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. West Indies vs USA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: Hope, Charles help WI to flying start vs United States
    Team Sportstar
  2. CAF announces new dates for 2025 AFCON in Morocco
    AFP
  3. R. Ashwin: Street cricket made me the person I am today
    Abhishek Saini
  4. Copa America 2024 Group A points table: Messi’s Argentina tops standings, Peru second, Canada last
    Team Sportstar
  5. Pele’s mother, Celeste Arantes, dies at age 101 in Brazil
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment