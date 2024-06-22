MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Peru vs Chile, Copa America 2024: Claudio Bravo becomes oldest player to start in Copa history

Chile goalkeeper Claudio Bravo became the oldest player to start in the South American Championships when he was named in the starting line-up against Peru.

Published : Jun 22, 2024 04:39 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Claudio Bravo celebrates winning a penalty shootout.
FILE PHOTO: Claudio Bravo celebrates winning a penalty shootout. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Claudio Bravo celebrates winning a penalty shootout. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Chile goalkeeper Claudio Bravo became the oldest player to start in the South American Championships when he was named in the starting line-up against Peru, in their Group A opener at the AT&T Stadium in Texas on Saturday.

Aged 41 Years, 2 Months, 16 Days, he becomes oldest player to play in the tournament’s 108 year old history

Chile is drawn in Group A with Peru, Argentina and debutant Canada, and plays the Lionel Messi’s Argentina next, three days later.

More to follow.

Related Topics

Copa America 2024 /

Claudio Bravo /

Chile /

Peru

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Peru vs Chile, Copa America 2024: Claudio Bravo becomes oldest player to start in Copa history
    Team Sportstar
  2. Peru vs Chile LIVE Score, Copa America 2024: Lineups out; Sanchez, Bravo to start for La Roja
    Saikat Chakraborty _12028
  3. West Indies vs USA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: WI looks to stay in semis contention against USA
    Team Sportstar
  4. Peru vs Chile LIVE Score, Copa America 2024: Lineups out; Sanchez, Bravo to start for La Roja
    Team Sportstar
  5. Euro 2024: France and Netherlands play out first goalless draw of this edition, Poland eliminated
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Peru vs Chile LIVE Score, Copa America 2024: Lineups out; Sanchez, Bravo to start for La Roja
    Saikat Chakraborty _12028
  2. Peru vs Chile, Copa America 2024: Claudio Bravo becomes oldest player to start in Copa history
    Team Sportstar
  3. Peru vs Chile LIVE Score, Copa America 2024: Lineups out; Sanchez, Bravo to start for La Roja
    Team Sportstar
  4. Euro 2024: France and Netherlands play out first goalless draw of this edition, Poland eliminated
    Reuters
  5. NED v FRA, Euro 2024: Why was the Xavi Simons goal disallowed in Netherlands vs France?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Peru vs Chile, Copa America 2024: Claudio Bravo becomes oldest player to start in Copa history
    Team Sportstar
  2. Peru vs Chile LIVE Score, Copa America 2024: Lineups out; Sanchez, Bravo to start for La Roja
    Saikat Chakraborty _12028
  3. West Indies vs USA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: WI looks to stay in semis contention against USA
    Team Sportstar
  4. Peru vs Chile LIVE Score, Copa America 2024: Lineups out; Sanchez, Bravo to start for La Roja
    Team Sportstar
  5. Euro 2024: France and Netherlands play out first goalless draw of this edition, Poland eliminated
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment