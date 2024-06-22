Chile goalkeeper Claudio Bravo became the oldest player to start in the South American Championships when he was named in the starting line-up against Peru, in their Group A opener at the AT&T Stadium in Texas on Saturday.

Aged 41 Years, 2 Months, 16 Days, he becomes oldest player to play in the tournament’s 108 year old history

Chile is drawn in Group A with Peru, Argentina and debutant Canada, and plays the Lionel Messi’s Argentina next, three days later.

