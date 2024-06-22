West Indies vs USA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: WI wins the toss, opts to bowl v USA; Hope, McCoy in Playing XI

PREVIEW

West Indies cannot afford another misstep as its takes on a tenacious USA outfit in the Super Eights of the T20 World Cup here, seeking to renew its quest for an unprecedented third title.

After remaining unbeaten in the group stage, the West Indies slumped to an eight-wicket loss to defending champion England in its opening Super Eight fixture, paying the price for playing out as many as 51 dot balls and failing to rotate strike.

The heavy defeat to England has not only pushed Ravman Powell and his men to the bottom of the group but they now have -1.343 net run rate and need to win big to keep their hopes of lifting the title at home alive.

USA, on the other hand, hasn’t won any game since its victory against Pakistan earlier this month. But it gave a good account of themselves against India and almost shocked South Africa, falling just 18 runs short of the Proteas’ 194/4 against a high-quality bowling attack.

- PTI

Read full preview ​here​