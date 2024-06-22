West Indies vs USA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: WI wins the toss, opts to bowl v USA; Hope, McCoy in Playing XI

- June 22, 2024 05:45USA Playing XI
Steven Taylor, Andries Gous(w), Nitish Kumar, Aaron Jones(c), Corey Anderson, Milind Kumar, Harmeet Singh, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Nosthush Kenjige, Ali Khan, Saurabh Netravalkar
- June 22, 2024 05:44WI Playing XI
Johnson Charles, Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran(w), Roston Chase, Rovman Powell(c), Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Obed McCoy
- June 22, 2024 05:41Toss update
West Indies have won the toss and opt to bowl first.
With inclement weather on better to chase says Rovman Powell. Two changes for WI. Obed Mccoy and Shai Hope come in for Brandon King and Romario Shepherd.
Two changes for USA. Milind Kumar and Shadley van Shalkwyk replace Shayan Jahangir and Jasdeep singh.
- June 22, 2024 05:40Pitch report
Win the toss bat first reckons Wasim Akram. Eventually it is going to turn a bit. Batting team needs to get to 160 he says.
- June 22, 2024 05:34Slight delay at the toss
A small drizzle at the ground and the pitch is being covered. We’ll have a slight delay here before the toss. Toss at 5:40 am IST.
- June 22, 2024 05:20Predicted XIs
West Indies: Brandon King/ Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran(wk), Roston Chase, Rovman Powell(C), Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Obed McCoy, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie
USA: Steven Taylor, Andries Gous, Shayan Jahangir, Aaron Jones (C), Nitish Kumar, Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan.
- June 22, 2024 04:59PREVIEW
West Indies cannot afford another misstep as its takes on a tenacious USA outfit in the Super Eights of the T20 World Cup here, seeking to renew its quest for an unprecedented third title.
After remaining unbeaten in the group stage, the West Indies slumped to an eight-wicket loss to defending champion England in its opening Super Eight fixture, paying the price for playing out as many as 51 dot balls and failing to rotate strike.
The heavy defeat to England has not only pushed Ravman Powell and his men to the bottom of the group but they now have -1.343 net run rate and need to win big to keep their hopes of lifting the title at home alive.
USA, on the other hand, hasn’t won any game since its victory against Pakistan earlier this month. But it gave a good account of themselves against India and almost shocked South Africa, falling just 18 runs short of the Proteas’ 194/4 against a high-quality bowling attack.
- PTI
Read full preview here
- June 22, 2024 04:38LIVE STREAMING
When will WI vs USA T20 World Cup 2024 match take place?
The West Indies vs USA T20 World Cup 2024 match will take place on Saturday, June 22 (IST).
When will WI vs USA T20 World Cup 2024 match start?
The West Indies vs USA T20 World Cup 2024 match will begin at 6:00 AM IST.
How to watch WI vs USA T20 World Cup 2024 match live on TV in India?
The West Indies vs USA T20 World Cup 2024 match will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports Network in India.
How to watch WI vs USA T20 World Cup 2024 match live online in India?
The West Indies vs USA T20 World Cup 2024 match will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
Stay Tuned!
Welcome to Sportstar’s live updates from the Super 8 contest between the two host nations. Stay Tuned for live scores and updates from the game!
