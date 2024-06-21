Copa America 2024: Who is the referee for the Peru vs Chile Group A match?

Peru will begin its CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 campaign against Argentina in the second match of the tournament on Saturday (June 22, 5:30 AM IST) at AT&T Stadium in Alington, Texas.

Brazilian referee Wilton Sampaio will take charge of the second match of Group A. The 42-year-old football referee has been listed as an international referee for FIFA since 2013. He took charge of four matches during the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, including two knockout stage matches between Netherlands and United States as well as another one between England and France.

He will be assisted by compatriots Bruno Pires and Bruno Boschilia.

Brazilian Rodolpho Toski will be the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) while Daniel Nobre will be the Assistant Video Assistant Referees.

ALSO READ | Youngest and oldest players in South American Championship

Edina Alves of Brazil will be fourth official while fellow Brazilian Neuza Back will be fifth official.

COMPLETE LIST OF MATCH OFFICIALS FOR PERU VS CHILE