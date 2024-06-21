MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Copa America 2024: Who is the referee for the Peru vs Chile Group A match?

Take a look at the full list of match officials who will take charge of the Peru vs Chile Group A match being played at AT&T Stadium.

Published : Jun 21, 2024 08:35 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Brazilian referee Wilton Sampaio in action.
FILE PHOTO: Brazilian referee Wilton Sampaio in action. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Brazilian referee Wilton Sampaio in action. | Photo Credit: AFP

Peru will begin its CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 campaign against Argentina in the second match of the tournament on Saturday (June 22, 5:30 AM IST) at AT&T Stadium in Alington, Texas.

Brazilian referee Wilton Sampaio will take charge of the second match of Group A. The 42-year-old football referee has been listed as an international referee for FIFA since 2013. He took charge of four matches during the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, including two knockout stage matches between Netherlands and United States as well as another one between England and France.

He will be assisted by compatriots Bruno Pires and Bruno Boschilia.

Brazilian Rodolpho Toski will be the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) while Daniel Nobre will be the Assistant Video Assistant Referees.

ALSO READ | Youngest and oldest players in South American Championship

Edina Alves of Brazil will be fourth official while fellow Brazilian Neuza Back will be fifth official.

COMPLETE LIST OF MATCH OFFICIALS FOR PERU VS CHILE

Referee: Wilton Sampaio (Brazil)
Assistant Referee: Bruno Pires (Brazil) and Bruno Boschilia (Brazil)
Fourth Official: Edina Alves (Brazil)
Fifth Official: Neuza Back (Brazil)
Video Assistant Referee: Rodolpho Toski (Brazil)
Assistant Video Assistant Referee: Daniel Nobre (Brazil)

Related Topics

Copa America 2024 /

Copa America /

Peru /

Chile

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Australia vs Bangladesh Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: AUS 59/0 (6); BAN 140/8; Warner, Head on the attack
    Team Sportstar
  2. Copa America 2024: Who is the referee for the Peru vs Chile Group A match?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Peru vs Chile, Copa America 2024: Predicted lineups; Team news ahead of ARG v CAN Group A match
    Team Sportstar
  4. Peru vs Chile LIVE streaming info, Copa America 2024: When, where to watch in PER v CHI, Preview
    Team Sportstar
  5. Wimbledon 2024: Queen’s defeat part of our lives, says Alcaraz
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on International

  1. Copa America 2024: Who is the referee for the Peru vs Chile Group A match?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Copa America 2024: Top debutants who will have an impact in the CONMEBOL tournament
    Team Sportstar
  3. Copa America 2024: Year-by-year breakdown of Copa winners across all editions
    Team Sportstar
  4. How to watch the Copa America 2024 live on TV around the world?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Copa America 2024: Who is the referee for the Argentina vs Canada Group A match?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Australia vs Bangladesh Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: AUS 59/0 (6); BAN 140/8; Warner, Head on the attack
    Team Sportstar
  2. Copa America 2024: Who is the referee for the Peru vs Chile Group A match?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Peru vs Chile, Copa America 2024: Predicted lineups; Team news ahead of ARG v CAN Group A match
    Team Sportstar
  4. Peru vs Chile LIVE streaming info, Copa America 2024: When, where to watch in PER v CHI, Preview
    Team Sportstar
  5. Wimbledon 2024: Queen’s defeat part of our lives, says Alcaraz
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment