Copa America 2024: Youngest and oldest players in South American Championship

Here are the youngest and oldest players set to take part in Copa America 2024.

Published : Jun 18, 2024 08:45 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Kendry Paez of Ecuador’s Independiente celebrates after scoring in a Copa Libertadores match.
Kendry Paez of Ecuador’s Independiente celebrates after scoring in a Copa Libertadores match. | Photo Credit: DOLORES OCHOA/AP
Kendry Paez of Ecuador’s Independiente celebrates after scoring in a Copa Libertadores match. | Photo Credit: DOLORES OCHOA/AP

The 48th edition of the Copa America will get underway on June 20 with the USA set to host the tournament.

The tournament will have 10 teams from South America and six from North America taking part, with the final set to take place on July 14 in Florida.

Here are the youngest and oldest players set to take part in the tournament:

Oldest Player

File - Claudio Bravo in action for Manchester City.
File - Claudio Bravo in action for Manchester City. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Phil Noble
File - Claudio Bravo in action for Manchester City. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Phil Noble

Chile’s goalkeeper Claudio Bravo will be the oldest player at Copa America 2024 at the age of 41.

The former Barcelona shot-stopper makes an appearance in the tournament, he will also become the oldest player to play in a Copa America game.

Youngest Player

Chelsea-bound Kendry Paez of Ecuador is set to be the youngest player at Copa 2024 at the age of 17.

The midfielder has already made six appearances for the national side and has scored a goal.

