Copa America 2024: Full list of Copa winners over the years

The world oldest football tournament involving national teams is all set to for its 48th edition to be held at the United States of America. Established in 1916, the tournament is contested by the men’s national teams of the members of CONMEBOL, the sport’s continental governing body.

Some of the most popular footballers like Lionel Messi, Vinicius Jr, Julian Alvarez and Darwin Nunez will battle it out in the tournament starting from June 20.

Last editions’ champions Argentina will look to defend it title and present a memorable farewell to its captain Lionel Messi, who is likely to play his last continental tournament.

Over the years, eternal enemies Brazil and Argentina have dominated the Latin American championships but other nations have also lifted the coveted trophy.

Here’s the full list of Copa America champions:

Event Year Winners Runners-up 47 2021 Argentina Brazil 46 2019 Brazil Peru 45 2016 Chile Argentina 44 2015 Chile Argentina 43 2011 Uruguay Paraguay 42 2007 Brazil Argentina 41 2004 Brazil Argentina 40 2001 Colombia Mexico 39 1999 Brazil Uruguay 38 1997 Brazil Bolivia 37 1995 Uruguay Brazil 36 1993 Argentina Mexico 35 1991 Argentina Brazil 34 1989 Brazil Uruguay 33 1987 Uruguay Chile 32 1983 Uruguay Brazil 31 1979 Paraguay Chile 30 1975 Peru Colombia 29 1967 Uruguay Argentina 28 1963 Bolivia Paraguay 27 1959 Uruguay Argentina 26 1959 Argentina Brazil 25 1957 Argentina Brazil 24 1956 Uruguay Chile 23 1955 Argentina Chile 22 1953 Paraguay Brazil 21 1949 Brazil Paraguay 20 1947 Argentina Paraguay 19 1946 Argentina Brazil 18 1945 Argentina Brazil 17 1942 Uruguay Argentina 16 1941 Argentina Uruguay 15 1939 Peru Uruguay 14 1937 Argentina Brazil 13 1935 Uruguay Argentina 12 1929 Argentina Paraguay 11 1927 Argentina Uruguay 10 1926 Uruguay Argentina 9 1925 Argentina Brazil 8 1924 Uruguay Argentina 7 1923 Uruguay Argentina 6 1922 Brazil Paraguay 5 1921 Argentina Brazil 4 1920 Uruguay Argentina 3 1919 Brazil Uruguay 2 1917 Uruguay Argentina 1 1916 Uruguay Argentina

Eight teams have lifted the trophy in history. With 15 titles each, Argentina and Uruguay are the most successful teams in Copa America. Brazil has nine. The other champions are Paraguay, Peru and Chile, with two titles each, and Bolivia, and Colombia, which have each won one.