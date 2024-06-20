Copa America 2024: Full list of Copa winners over the years

The world oldest football tournament involving national teams is all set to for its 48th edition to be held at the United States of America. Established in 1916, the tournament is contested by the men’s national teams of the members of CONMEBOL, the sport’s continental governing body.
Some of the most popular footballers like Lionel Messi, Vinicius Jr, Julian Alvarez and Darwin Nunez will battle it out in the tournament starting from June 20.
Last editions’ champions Argentina will look to defend it title and present a memorable farewell to its captain Lionel Messi, who is likely to play his last continental tournament.
Over the years, eternal enemies Brazil and Argentina have dominated the Latin American championships but other nations have also lifted the coveted trophy.
Here’s the full list of Copa America champions:
|Event
|Year
|Winners
|Runners-up
|47
|2021
|Argentina
|Brazil
|46
|2019
|Brazil
|Peru
|45
|2016
|Chile
|Argentina
|44
|2015
|Chile
|Argentina
|43
|2011
|Uruguay
|Paraguay
|42
|2007
|Brazil
|Argentina
|41
|2004
|Brazil
|Argentina
|40
|2001
|Colombia
|Mexico
|39
|1999
|Brazil
|Uruguay
|38
|1997
|Brazil
|Bolivia
|37
|1995
|Uruguay
|Brazil
|36
|1993
|Argentina
|Mexico
|35
|1991
|Argentina
|Brazil
|34
|1989
|Brazil
|Uruguay
|33
|1987
|Uruguay
|Chile
|32
|1983
|Uruguay
|Brazil
|31
|1979
|Paraguay
|Chile
|30
|1975
|Peru
|Colombia
|29
|1967
|Uruguay
|Argentina
|28
|1963
|Bolivia
|Paraguay
|27
|1959
|Uruguay
|Argentina
|26
|1959
|Argentina
|Brazil
|25
|1957
|Argentina
|Brazil
|24
|1956
|Uruguay
|Chile
|23
|1955
|Argentina
|Chile
|22
|1953
|Paraguay
|Brazil
|21
|1949
|Brazil
|Paraguay
|20
|1947
|Argentina
|Paraguay
|19
|1946
|Argentina
|Brazil
|18
|1945
|Argentina
|Brazil
|17
|1942
|Uruguay
|Argentina
|16
|1941
|Argentina
|Uruguay
|15
|1939
|Peru
|Uruguay
|14
|1937
|Argentina
|Brazil
|13
|1935
|Uruguay
|Argentina
|12
|1929
|Argentina
|Paraguay
|11
|1927
|Argentina
|Uruguay
|10
|1926
|Uruguay
|Argentina
|9
|1925
|Argentina
|Brazil
|8
|1924
|Uruguay
|Argentina
|7
|1923
|Uruguay
|Argentina
|6
|1922
|Brazil
|Paraguay
|5
|1921
|Argentina
|Brazil
|4
|1920
|Uruguay
|Argentina
|3
|1919
|Brazil
|Uruguay
|2
|1917
|Uruguay
|Argentina
|1
|1916
|Uruguay
|Argentina
Eight teams have lifted the trophy in history. With 15 titles each, Argentina and Uruguay are the most successful teams in Copa America. Brazil has nine. The other champions are Paraguay, Peru and Chile, with two titles each, and Bolivia, and Colombia, which have each won one.
