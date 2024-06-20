MagazineBuy Print

Copa America 2024: Full list of Copa winners over the years

With 15 titles each, Argentina and Uruguay are the most successful teams Copa America history.

Published : Jun 20, 2024 19:00 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: The Copa America trophy is displayed during the official draw of CONMEBOL Copa America 2024.
FILE PHOTO: The Copa America trophy is displayed during the official draw of CONMEBOL Copa America 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: The Copa America trophy is displayed during the official draw of CONMEBOL Copa America 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP

The world oldest football tournament involving national teams is all set to for its 48th edition to be held at the United States of America. Established in 1916, the tournament is contested by the men’s national teams of the members of CONMEBOL, the sport’s continental governing body.

Some of the most popular footballers like Lionel Messi, Vinicius Jr, Julian Alvarez and Darwin Nunez will battle it out in the tournament starting from June 20.

Last editions’ champions Argentina will look to defend it title and present a memorable farewell to its captain Lionel Messi, who is likely to play his last continental tournament.

Over the years, eternal enemies Brazil and Argentina have dominated the Latin American championships but other nations have also lifted the coveted trophy.

Here’s the full list of Copa America champions:

Event Year Winners Runners-up
47 2021 Argentina Brazil
46 2019 Brazil Peru
45 2016 Chile Argentina
44 2015 Chile Argentina
43 2011 Uruguay Paraguay
42 2007 Brazil Argentina
41 2004 Brazil Argentina
40 2001 Colombia Mexico
39 1999 Brazil Uruguay
38 1997 Brazil Bolivia
37 1995 Uruguay Brazil
36 1993 Argentina Mexico
35 1991 Argentina Brazil
34 1989 Brazil Uruguay
33 1987 Uruguay Chile
32 1983 Uruguay Brazil
31 1979 Paraguay Chile
30 1975 Peru Colombia
29 1967 Uruguay Argentina
28 1963 Bolivia Paraguay
27 1959 Uruguay Argentina
26 1959 Argentina Brazil
25 1957 Argentina Brazil
24 1956 Uruguay Chile
23 1955 Argentina Chile
22 1953 Paraguay Brazil
21 1949 Brazil Paraguay
20 1947 Argentina Paraguay
19 1946 Argentina Brazil
18 1945 Argentina Brazil
17 1942 Uruguay Argentina
16 1941 Argentina Uruguay
15 1939 Peru Uruguay
14 1937 Argentina Brazil
13 1935 Uruguay Argentina
12 1929 Argentina Paraguay
11 1927 Argentina Uruguay
10 1926 Uruguay Argentina
9 1925 Argentina Brazil
8 1924 Uruguay Argentina
7 1923 Uruguay Argentina
6 1922 Brazil Paraguay
5 1921 Argentina Brazil
4 1920 Uruguay Argentina
3 1919 Brazil Uruguay
2 1917 Uruguay Argentina
1 1916 Uruguay Argentina

Eight teams have lifted the trophy in history. With 15 titles each, Argentina and Uruguay are the most successful teams in Copa America. Brazil has nine. The other champions are Paraguay, Peru and Chile, with two titles each, and Bolivia, and Colombia, which have each won one.

