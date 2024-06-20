The 48th edition of the Copa America is about to take place in the United States from June 21 till July 15.

This is the second time USA is hosting the Copa America after 2016. The tournament begins when defending champion and World Cup holder Argentina hosts Canada at 5;30 am IST on Friday, June 21.

In the India, all matches will be shown live on Sony Sports Network.

For the rest of the world, check your broadcaster in the list below.

Here’s a list of all the broadcasters around the world for Copa America 2024: