The 48th edition of the Copa America is about to take place in the United States from June 21 till July 15.
This is the second time USA is hosting the Copa America after 2016. The tournament begins when defending champion and World Cup holder Argentina hosts Canada at 5;30 am IST on Friday, June 21.
In the India, all matches will be shown live on Sony Sports Network.
For the rest of the world, check your broadcaster in the list below.
Here’s a list of all the broadcasters around the world for Copa America 2024:
|Country/ Territory
|Broadcaster(s)
|India
|Sony Sports
|Argentina
|Telefe, TyC Sports, DSports, Televisión Pública
|Australia
|Optus Sport
|Bolivia
|Unitel Bolivia
|Brazil
|Grupo Globo, Paramount+
|Canada
|TSN (in English), RDS (in French)
|Costa Rica
|Teletica
|Denmark
|Viaplay
|Estonia
|Viaplay
|Fiji
|FBC
|Finland
|Viaplay
|Honduras
|Canal 11
|Iceland
|Viaplay
|Indonesia
|Emtek
|Ireland
|Premier Sports
|Italy
|Sportitalia and Mola
|Japan
|Amazon Prime Sports
|Latvia
|Viaplay
|Lithuania
|Viaplay
|Mexico
|TelevisaUnivision, TV Azteca
|New Zealand
|TVNZ
|Norway
|Viaplay
|Pacific Islands
|Digicel
|Papua New Guinea
|NBC
|Panama
|RPC Televisión, TVMax
|Paraguay
|Unicanal, Telefuturo, SNT
|Poland
|Viaplay
|Romania
|Digi Sport
|South Korea
|CJ ENM
|Spain
|Movistar Plus+
|Sweden
|Viaplay
|United Kingdom
|Premier Sports
|United States
|Fox Sports (English) TUDN (Spanish)
|Venezuela
|Televen
Latest on Sportstar
- India vs Afghanistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: IND and AFG kick off their Super 8 campaigns; Predicted lineups, Dream11 prediction
- Spurs’ Son accepts teammate Bentancur’s apology for racist remark
- Slovenia vs Serbia LIVE, Euro 2024: Lineups out; SLO v SER; Match updates; When, where to watch; 6:30 PM kick-off
- Stimac warns AIFF to clear payment within 10 days or he will take legal action
- SVK vs UKR, Euro 2024: Slovakia aims to back up Belgium shock, Ukraine seeks redemption
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE