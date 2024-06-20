MagazineBuy Print

How to watch the Copa America 2024 live on TV around the world?

The tournament begins when defending champion and World Cup holder Argentina hosts Canada at 5;30 am IST on Friday, June 21.

Published : Jun 20, 2024 18:00 IST , CHENNAI

Team Sportstar
Argentina’s coach Lionel Scaloni holds the Copa America trophy.
Argentina’s coach Lionel Scaloni holds the Copa America trophy. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Argentina’s coach Lionel Scaloni holds the Copa America trophy. | Photo Credit: AFP

The 48th edition of the Copa America is about to take place in the United States from June 21 till July 15.

This is the second time USA is hosting the Copa America after 2016. The tournament begins when defending champion and World Cup holder Argentina hosts Canada at 5;30 am IST on Friday, June 21.

In the India, all matches will be shown live on Sony Sports Network.

For the rest of the world, check your broadcaster in the list below.

Here’s a list of all the broadcasters around the world for Copa America 2024:

Country/ Territory Broadcaster(s)
India Sony Sports
Argentina Telefe, TyC Sports, DSports, Televisión Pública
Australia Optus Sport
Bolivia Unitel Bolivia
Brazil Grupo Globo, Paramount+
Canada TSN (in English), RDS (in French)
Costa Rica Teletica
Denmark Viaplay
Estonia Viaplay
Fiji FBC
Finland Viaplay
Honduras Canal 11
Iceland Viaplay
Indonesia Emtek
Ireland Premier Sports
Italy Sportitalia and Mola
Japan Amazon Prime Sports
Latvia Viaplay
Lithuania Viaplay
Mexico TelevisaUnivision, TV Azteca
New Zealand TVNZ
Norway Viaplay
Pacific Islands Digicel
Papua New Guinea NBC
Panama RPC Televisión, TVMax
Paraguay Unicanal, Telefuturo, SNT
Poland Viaplay
Romania Digi Sport
South Korea CJ ENM
Spain Movistar Plus+
Sweden Viaplay
United Kingdom Premier Sports
United States Fox Sports (English) TUDN (Spanish)
Venezuela Televen

