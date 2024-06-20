Copa America 2024: Who is the referee for the Argentina vs Canada Group A match?

Lionel Messi will begin his record breaking seventh CONMEBOL Copa America campaign when defending champion Argentina takes on Canada in the tournament opener on Friday (June 21, 5:30 AM IST) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Venezuelan referee Jesus Valenzuela will take charge of the Group A match. The 40-year-old football referee was listed as an international referee for FIFA since 2013 and was named CONMEBOL’s best referee for 2021 by the IFFHS. He will be assisted by compatriots Jeorge Urrego and Lubin Torrealba.

Uruguayan Leodan Ganzalez will be the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) while Richard Trinidad will be the Assistant Video Assistant Referees.

Ivan Barton of El Salvador will be fourth official while his countryman David Moran will be fifth official.

COMPLETE LIST OF MATCH OFFICIALS FOR ARGENTINA VS CANADA