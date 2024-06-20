MagazineBuy Print

LIVE Score, Denmark vs England, Euro 2024; DEN 1-1 ENG, Second-half underway, all square after Hjumland goal

DEN vs ENG, live score: Follow the updates from the Euro 2024 Group C clash between Denmark and England.

Updated : Jun 20, 2024 22:36 IST

Team Sportstar
Denmark vs England LIVE score.
Denmark vs England LIVE score.
lightbox-info

Denmark vs England LIVE score.

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Euro 2024 Group C match between Denmark and England being played at the Waldstadion in Frankfurt, Germany.

  • June 20, 2024 22:36
    Second-half underway!

    Denmark starts the second half aggressively pushing in high numbers but Trippier clears it to safety.

  • June 20, 2024 22:31
    Foden is struggling, will he be subbed off for Cole Palmer?

    England's Phil Foden reacts after missing a chance to score during a Group C match between Denmark and England at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Frankfurt, Germany, Thursday, June 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

  • June 20, 2024 22:19
    Half-time!

    England started off strong but after the first goal went in, Denmark has been the better of the two sides and proved it by equalising in fine fashion. Denmark is dominating the midfield and hence England’s backline is feeling the extra pressure. It will be interesting to see if Southgate makes any changes since his side has been below par in the first half.

  • June 20, 2024 22:16
    England’s dominance is questioned by the Danes!

    The last time England conceded a goal in the Euros group stages was in the 2016 edition after Wales’ Gareth Bale found the net from a freekick.

    The last time England conceded a goal in the Euros group stages was in the 2016 edition after Wales’ Gareth Bale found the net from a freekick.

  • June 20, 2024 22:14
    42’

    England is finally attacking again. Foden again this time but he plays a cross onto the far post this time from the left but the ball goes out of play.

  • June 20, 2024 22:13
    41’

    Foden breaks into an attack and dribbles down the middle. He had the chance to play it ahead to Kane but he chooses to take a shot instead but straight to the keeper.

  • June 20, 2024 22:11
    39’

    England struggles as Denmark has taken control of the midfield!!!

  • June 20, 2024 22:10
    38’

    Hjumland gets the ball again at the middle of the park but his shot this time is blocked away for a corner.

  • June 20, 2024 22:07
    GOAL
    34’ - Hjumland scores a stunner!!!

    GOALL!!!!! England loses the ball after a throw in as Denmark gets the ball outside the box. They square it to the centre mid Hjumland who’s shot from 30 yards out hits the left post and into the net.

  • June 20, 2024 22:05
    Pickford makes history!

    Euro 2024: Jordan Pickford sets record for most appearances at major tournaments by an Englishman in Denmark vs England

    English goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has become the Englishman with the most appearances in major international tournaments, beating Peter Shilton’s record of 20.

  • June 20, 2024 22:03
    32’

    Denmark pierces through the English defence with a through ball to Wind but his shot on the right is deflected by Guehi over the post.

  • June 20, 2024 22:01
    29’

    Hojbjerg cuts it in from the right flank as Eriksen plays it to Hojlund with Pickford off his line but the Danish striker fails to take a shot in time inside the crowded English box, ends up back-heeling it off-target.

  • June 20, 2024 21:59
    28’

    Trent slots a long ball again for Guehi who made a run down the right but his shot goes off-target.

  • June 20, 2024 21:58
    YELLOW CARD
    27’ - Vestergaard given yellow card!

    Trent pays a through ball down the middle for Saka but he is brought down by Vestergaard. Yellow card given!

  • June 20, 2024 21:57
    25’

    Rice plays a long ball to Bellingham as he paces down the field but fails to reach the ball in time. Bellingham is getting into dangerous scoring positions and is acting like a second striker at the moment.

  • June 20, 2024 21:56
    23’

    Denmark is looking better now with its attacks. Eriksen dribbles into the box and takes a shot which is blocked.

  • June 20, 2024 21:54
    22’

    Denmark on the front foot this time on the right flank as Maehle dribbled on the wings but is later called offside.

  • June 20, 2024 21:52
    Why was there a moment of applause before the match?

    Euro 2024: Why was there a moment of applause before the Denmark vs England match?

    There was a moment of applause ahead of the Denmark vs England Euro 2024 Group C match at the Waldstadion in honour of former UEFA general secretary Gerhard Aigner, who passed away aged 80.

  • June 20, 2024 21:50
    GOAL
    18’- GOAL!!!!! Kane scores!

    England pushes in numbers and crowds the Denmark box. Walker wins the ball on the right and plays it inside. The ball gets deflected and falls for Kane who simply taps it in!

  • June 20, 2024 21:49
    17’

    England is trying different avenues to find a goal but Denmark is looking solid at the back. Kane gets space outside the box as he takes a touch and shoots but its blocked by the backline before it reaches the post.

  • June 20, 2024 21:45
    13’

    Walker passes it to Foden at the edge of the box as he beats Hojbjerg and takes a curling shot on target but off-target!

  • June 20, 2024 21:43
    11’

    Bellingham goes down after clashing with Hojbjerg but the ref says play on.

  • June 20, 2024 21:42
    11’

    Walker switches the wing as England now shifts its play from the right to the left hand side.

  • June 20, 2024 21:41
    9’

    Walker is feeling a little discomfort in his ankle and is on the sidelines at the moment. He is changing his boots as well.

  • June 20, 2024 21:40
    8’

    Hojbjerg plays a long ball to Maehle on the right flank for Denmark but the ball is won back by England.

  • June 20, 2024 21:39
    7’

    Walker and Saka try to link up again but the former’s long ball into the box goes into the keeper’s gloves.

  • June 20, 2024 21:38
    Eriksen equals record!

    Euro 2024: Christian Eriksen equals Simon Kjaer’s record for most international caps in Denmark vs England

    Christian Eriksen has equalled Simon Kjaer’s record for the most international appearances for Denmark after starting in his side’s Euro 2024 Group C match against England.

  • June 20, 2024 21:37
    5’

    England looks comfortable on the ball with its passing while Denmark is happy sitting deep.

  • June 20, 2024 21:34
    2’

    England pushes from the right flank as Saka plays ahead to Walker but his low driven cross goes straight to the keeper.

  • June 20, 2024 21:32
    Kick-off!

    Denmark starts off strong as Hojbjerg takes a shot on target already but it lacked intensity.

  • June 20, 2024 21:27
    The Danish fans are ready!

    Fans cheer prior a Group C match between Denmark and England at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Frankfurt, Germany, Thursday, June 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

  • June 20, 2024 21:25
    Five minutes to kick-off!

    The players walk out onto the pitch ahead of the big match in front of a jam-packed stadium!

  • June 20, 2024 21:19
    Here’s how England opened its Euro 2024 campaign

    Euro 2024: Jude Bellingham guides England to narrow 1-0 victory against Serbia

    England began its Euro 2024 campaign with a 1-0 win against Serbia in the Group C clash at the Arena AufSchalke on Sunday, thanks to Jude Bellingham’s first half goal.

  • June 20, 2024 21:11
    Follow the major talking points from the clash here!

    Denmark vs England, Euro 2024: Repeat of Euro 2020 semifinal; Southgate names unchanged 11; Major talking points from DEN v ENG

    Take a look at the major talking points from the Euro 2024 Group C match between Denmark and England being played at the Waldstadion in Frankfurt, Germany.

  • June 20, 2024 20:59
    Who is the referee for this match?

    Denmark vs England referee: Who is Euro 2024 referee in DEN v ENG

    Portugal’s Artur Soares Dias will be the main referee of the big clash and will be joined by Paulo Soares and Pedro Ribeiro as assistant referees.

  • June 20, 2024 20:51
    A repeat of the 2020 edition semifinal!

    EURO 2020, ENG vs DEN: England beats Denmark 2-1, to face Italy in final

    The Danes had taken a 30th-minute lead when Mikkel Damsgaard stunned the home crowd with a brilliant free kick from 25 metres out which flew into the net.

  • June 20, 2024 20:47
    Previous 5 results!

    07 Jul 2021: England 2-1 Denmark (Euros)

    14 Oct 2020: England 0-1 Denmark (Nations League)

    08 Sep 2020: Denmark 0-0 England (Nations League)

    05 Mar 2014: England 1-0 Denmark (Friendly)

    09 Feb 2011: Denmark 1-2 England (Friendly)

  • June 20, 2024 20:44
    Head-to-head record!

    Played: 22

    Denmark: 4

    England: 13

    Draws: 5

  • June 20, 2024 20:33
    Denmark’s starting lineup!

  • June 20, 2024 20:32
    England names an unchanged starting lineup!

  • June 20, 2024 20:01
    Livestreaming and telecast info:

    Where to watch the live telecast of the Denmark vs England Euro 2024 match?

    The Denmark vs England Euro 2024 match will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam.

    Where can you live stream the Denmark vs England Euro 2024 match?

    The match can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website

  • June 20, 2024 20:00
    Match Preview!

    DEN vs ENG, Euro 2024: Southgate’s England looks to be better against Eriksen-inspired Denmark

    If England tempered lofty expectations as a favourite for Euro 2024 with a nervy and unconvincing 1-0 win over Serbia, the Three Lions will hope to make a firmer statement when they clash with Denmark on Thursday and build on its Group C lead.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

