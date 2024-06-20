MagazineBuy Print

How to watch Copa America 2024 live in India?

Defending champions Argentina start the tournament against Canada on Friday while host United States takes on Bolivia in a Group C clash on June 24. Watch live in India!

Published : Jun 20, 2024 09:45 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: The Copa America trophy is displayed.
FILE PHOTO: The Copa America trophy is displayed. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: The Copa America trophy is displayed. | Photo Credit: AFP

The Copa America 2024 starts in United States on Friday. The 48th edition of the South American Championship will run till July 15.

The tournament, which will be hosted by 14 cities across the United States from June 21 to July 15 (IST), will feature all 10 CONMEBOL members, as well as six CONCACAF teams.

Lionel Messi will lead defending champion Argentina in the tournament opener against Canada on Friday at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia at 5:30 am IST.

The Albiceleste will face tough challenge from arch-rivals Brazil, which will be led by Real Madrid’s winger duo of Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo in the absence of its star attacker Neymar. Former Champion Uruguay will also post a formidable challenge as Luis Suarez will like to sign-off on a victorious note.

Where to watch live telecast of Copa America 2024 in India

There is no official confirmation about on which television Network the Argentina vs Canada Copa America 2024 Group A match will be live streamed in India, however, you can follow the LIVE updates on Sportstar website and app.

Where to watch live streaming of Copa America 2024 in India

There is no official confirmation about on which platform the Argentina vs Canada Copa America 2024 Group A match will be live streamed in India, however, you can follow the LIVE updates on Sportstar website and app.

